Global White Birch Market to Generate Profitable Opportunities for Manufacturers During the Forecast Period

The increasing usage of leaves and bark extract of white birch for its skin healing and purifying properties is the primary factor which is driving the growth of White Birch market. The white birch extract is known for its ability to restore hydration and nutrients to the dermis and epidermis of the skin which increases the skin elasticity level and collagen production which helps to restore skin density, volume, and thickness. Moreover, the white birch market is growing rapidly due to its usage in the healthcare industry as its leaves act as a laxative and diuretic, and can be consumed orally to treat rheumatism and kidney stone disorder.

The white birch is the medium-sized tree that can be 25 meters tall which can is often administered as the natural medicine treatment because it helps in excretion of fluids and promote metabolic activity. The increasing demand for consumer products especially beauty cream is driving the growth of the white birch market as white birch is used for curing various skin problems. The applications of white birch in the healthcare industry for the treatment of multiple diseases is one of the factors which is expected to create potential growth opportunities for white birch market in the near future.

White Birch market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing demand for white birch’s chemical component botulinic acid which can be used in the treatment of cancer is one of the major factors which is fueling the growth of the white birch market. With regards to skincare, it is often administered as the natural medicinal treatment because of its skin soothing abilities is also one of the major factors which are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for white birch is increasing because it is used to make various medicine as it contains lots of vitamin C, A, B1, and B2.

Challenges

As white birch can act as an astringent, there is a potential risk of dermal irritation, especially with sensitive and dry skin types, and thus, due to this factor, the demand for white birch for skin care may hinder in the near future. Moreover, birch extract resembles the chemical composition of aspirin, many individuals having aspirin allergies are avoiding the use of products which contains white birch extract.

White Birch market: Segmentation

The white birch market is segmented into a type of usage as the infusion, decoction, extract, and tincture. On the basis of nature white birch market is segmented into organic and conventional.

White Birch market: Competition dashboard

Key Players

The key market players in White Birch market include Kiehl’s, UL LLC, Ellison First Asia, Tillo Industries, and Paula’s Choice.

White Birch market: Regional Overview

On the geographic basis, North America is anticipated to capture the largest market for white birch market on the basis of revenue, owing to the rapid adoption of white birch in various healthcare industries of the region. Europe is expected to witness high revenue growth in white birch market due to the large presence of white birch trees in the region. Latin America and APAC also offer potential growth opportunities for white birch market, owing to the increase in usage of white birch extract in skin care products.