Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Market Report 2016: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2022

The Fuel cells showcase a natural and clean alternative to the recent technologies considering hydrocarbons as the fuel resource. Today, the fuel cells are manufactured to act as a source of power for power passenger vehicles, homes, commercial infrastructures and commonly used devices like laptops.

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel cell is a type of proton exchange fuel cell that derives its name from a special plastic membrane that is used as the electrolyte. In recent days, it has gained importance with regards to its applications as a quick start medium generally in case of automobiles.

The Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells Market is forecasted to reach USD XXX million at the offset of 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately XX% from 2017 to 2022.

Market Dynamics

There remain many factors acting as the driving and constraining force for the market.

Driving factors:

– Potential to revolutionize the nations depending on the power usage type

– Clean and efficient way of energy consumption

– Fuel Flexibility

– Can replace the internal combustion engines

– Technology majorly suitable for light duty and easy handling of automobiles

Constraint factors:

– Low temperature requirement

– Use of Precious metal electrode make the product a bit costlier

– Acquiring Pure Hydrogen for its use

– Many substitutes of PEM cells

Market Segmentation

The Global Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Market is segmented on the basis of the type of the electrode used. PEM Fuel Cells normally uses a water-based, acidic polymer membrane electrolyte along with precious metal electrodes. Other than that the low temperature and the ability to cater to varying power requirement differentiates among other competing cells.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Market is significantly clouded in North America. The reason is bracketed to the heavy investment of North America towards the innovation and renovation of the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) cells.

This sole factor maintains the possibility of the region to be the leading market in the near future (2022). Along with North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe also hold a major chunk of the market.

Opportunities

Although the PEM Fuel Cell Market is growing at a steady pace but the high cost is still a handicap to the market mainly for large-scale commercialization. The substantial portion of the cost is majorly by the Electrolytes and membranes used in the cell.

On analyzing the Fuel Cell cost, the reduction in the cost of the Membrane and Electrolyte assembly can greatly affect the ultimate cost of the Fuel Cell. Undergoing the above-mentioned reduction can make the market competitive with that of internal combustion machines and increase the use of the Cells as a source of power generation in untouched sectors.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

– Nuvera Fuel Cells

– FKK

– Nedstack PEM Fuel Cells

– Hydrogenics

– Plug Power

– Protonex

