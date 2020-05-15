Potato Processing Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Potato Processing Market was valued at USD 22.51 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 35.22 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Potato processing involves drying potatoes, extracting starch from them, production of potato meal and flour. Changing lifestyles of consumers have resulted in growing demand for processed potatoes. Easy availability and growing demand for processed foods are the major drivers of the market globally.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for processed foods

1.2 Improving farming techniques

1.3 Easy availability at low costs

1.4 High demand from the Asia Pacific region

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Health issues regarding consumption of processed potatoes

2.2 Availability of substitutes

Market Segmentation:

The global Potato Processing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application and region.

1. Global Potato Processing Market, by Product Type:

1.1 Dehydrated

1.2 Frozen

1.3 Chips & Snack Pellets

1.4 Others

2. Global Potato Processing Market, by Distribution Channel:

2.1 Retail

2.2 Food service centers

3. Global Potato Processing Market, by Application:

3.1 Ready-To-Cook Meals

3.2 Prepared Meals

3.3 Snacks

3.4 Others

4. Global Potato Processing Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

2. Leng-D’or

3. J.R. Short Milling Company

4. The Little Potato Company Ltd.

5. Limagrain CÃ©rÃ©ales IngrÃ©dients

6. Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg

7. Agristo NV

8. Farm Frites International B.V.

9. Idahoan Foods, LLC

10. J.R. Simplot Company

11. Aviko B.V.

12. The Kraft Heinz Company

13. Mccain Foods Limited

14. Ulrick & Short

15. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Potato Processing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

