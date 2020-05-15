Residential Solar Energy Market Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2016-2022

The Residential Solar Energy Market is forecasted to reach USD XXX million at the offset of 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately XX% from 2017 to 2022.

With regards to the Residential Solar Energy Systems, The Solar PV Cells (Photovoltaic Cells) are made of light sensitive semiconductor materials that utilize the photons to dislodge electrons to drive an electric current. Most Solar PV systems are mounted on the buildings or on the ground. For buildings, the mountings occurs in rooftops or else integrated into the building itself.

These Cells are nothing but inverters which initially converts the direct current (collected when exposed to sunlight) into alternating current electricity.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Dynamics

There remain many factors acting as the driving and constraining force for the market.

Driving factors:

– More emphasis on Green Energy

– Increase in demand for solar panel installations

– Fluctuating raw material(Silver) prices

– Decline in prices of solar panels

Constraint factors:

– No fixed estimation regarding climatic conditions

– Limited production and reliability

– High Competition

Market Segmentation

The Global Residential Solar Energy Market is segmented on the basis of the product type, the type of technology, Generation type and applications.

– Segmentation based on product type includes Mono-crystalline Silicon Cells, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Polycrystalline Silicon cells and others.

– Segmentation based on the type of technology includes Photovoltaic Cells, Inorganic, Organic, Concentrated Solar power systems, Parabolic Troughs, Solar Tower and others.

– Segmentation based on Generation includes the three generations – First, Second and Third.

– Segmentation based on Application includes Agriculture & Horticulture, Architecture, Transportation and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Residential Solar Energy Market is segmented into various regions which mainly comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Rising economies like China and Japan are expected to be the most significant solar based systems production, keeping in view the merger and acquisitions of local manufacturers and government based tariffs.

Opportunities

Considering the increase in pollution level as well as the government taxes, the need for cheap and durable panels is promising. Along with this the decrease in water footprints related to solar energy based systems has resulted in their rocketed step-up in terms of demand.

The contributing factor for a major uplift of these storage systems pertains to the already existing familiar solar panels market. In the coming future, the installations of solar towers as well as rooftop installations is projected to impart effective demand in the solar energy market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

– ZEN Energy

– GESS

– Sharp Electronics

– SENEC

– BYD

– Tesla

