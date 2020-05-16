Automotive Simulation Market Size, Share, Trends, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2030
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Simulation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Automotive simulation refers to the use of simulation software in prototyping and model testing of a vehicle to ensure complete functionality of the vehicle. The global market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period (2020–2030).
This can be mainly driven by various vehicle safety regulations incorporated in different countries, and increasing focus of manufacturers on research and development (R&D) activities for the introduction of advance safety systems. For this, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are utilizing internet of things (IoT) for enhancing driver and passenger safety. Additionally, to further enhance the safety of the vehicle, automotive simulation is being used during manufacturing for detecting any fault before its launch.
Based on application, the automotive simulation market is categorized into testing and prototyping. The testing category is expected to account for larger revenue in the market throughout the forecast period. It can be mainly due to the fact that manufacturers are working on various models based on varying parameters, which require testing of models before finalizing and validating their results.
One of the major growth drivers for the automotive simulation market is the increasing investment and focus on R&D of simulation technologies by major automobile manufacturers and technology developers. These technologies are mainly focused on improving safety features and assistance to the drivers. In addition to this, rapidly growing demand from consumers for vehicles with advanced safety and autonomous features is expected to drive the market growth.
Automotive Simulation Market Segmentation
By Application
- Testing
- Prototyping
By Component
- Service
- Software
This study covers
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
- Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market
