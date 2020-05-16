Surgical, Face and Respiratory Mask Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, and Future Scenario | P&S Intelligence

Today, nobody is unaware regarding the novel COVID-19, as it has been more than a month since the disease was declared to be a pandemic and even longer since it first started affecting a large number of people. Because there is no cure for this infectious disease as yet, all the health organizations are warning people to take as many precautions as they can. The disease usually spreads though infected people, who come in close contact with healthy people. Therefore, there is a pressing need for practicing intense social distancing for minimizing the spread.

Attributed to these reasons, the need for face masks and surgical masks is surging rapidly. Healthcare workers in hospitals and quarantine wards need to be equipped with protective gear to ensure that they do not get affected by the diseases, while treating a sick person. Thus, masks are a great necessity in this situation for healthcare workers and general public alike. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global surgical, face, and respiratory mask market reached a value of $2,141.3 million in 2019, and this number is drastically projected to increase to $15,696.2 million by 2030, witnessing a 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

The major users of these masks are individuals, hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals created the largest demand for different types of masks in the past, which is attributed to the fact that healthcare professionals working in hospitals need to wear masks due to the strict regulations imposed on the medical sector. These masks can be bought via both indirect and direct channels. A large number of surgical, respiratory, and face masks are expected to be distributed by indirect channels, such as wholesalers, vendors, retail pharmacies, and online portals, in the coming years.

When the geographical scenario is taken into consideration, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has emerged the largest surgical, face, and respiratory mask market at the present time. This is ascribed to the growing number of healthcare professionals and hospitals and rising air pollution in the region, which is why individuals are increasingly making use of masks to protect themselves from pollutants and infectious microbes in the air.

