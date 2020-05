Belt Cutter Machine Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2018 – 2026

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Introduction

With rapid industrial growth, the demand for belt cutter machines is increasing day by day. Belt cutter machines are very popular and come in varying lengths and widths to suit the requirements of customers. Belt cutter machines are used in many industries, such as food & beverage, home textiles, automotive, printing and packaging, textiles and garments, rubbers and plastics and abrasives, to name a few. Belt cutter machines can work on all non – metallic materials such as rubber, textile and leather.

Moreover, recent digital advancements, especially in embedded systems, have facilitated the construction of low-cost machines for real time opportunities. Rapidly growing business segments, such as automotive, are driving the growth prospects for sheet metalworking. Sheet metal can be bent and cut into a variety of shapes and thus, finds applications in airplane wings, car bodies, roofs for buildings, medical tables and many other things. Almost all machine manufacturing plastic processing machines, pharmaceutical machines, packaging machines, printing machines, distilleries, breweries and others use sheet metal to create main frame and majority parts.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Drivers

Growing use of custom design leather in most end-use sectors, such as automotive, home textiles, industrial equipment, etc., will spur the demand in the belt cutter machine market. Also, the processing speed for bulk goods has become increasingly important and the dimension of conveyor belts are getting elaborated. Therefore, manufacturers are innovating their product technology to meet the customer requirements, which will increase the demand for belt cutter machines.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Trend and Region Wise

On the basis of region, Western Europe and Eastern Europe are projected to be main revenue generating regions in the global belt cutter machine market. Growing industrialization are expected to upsurge the demand in the belt cutter machine market in Europe during the forecast period. North America is projected to grow at a comparatively fast rate in the coming future. In Asia Pacific, India, China and Malaysia are projected to grow at notable rates during the forecast period. Most of the leather manufacturers are setting up their plants in this region, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for leather in APAC. This is an important factor that will drive the growth of belt cutter machine market in this region.

The upcoming steel belt cutter is an innovative cutting and joining system that produces better quality steel belts and material used for outer passenger tires. Moreover, steel belts produced using these steel belt cutters are precisely pre-positioned by the place & pick mechanism on a moving conveyor belt. The camera system controls the positioning of the splice and ensures that the trailing end is accurately positioned against the leading end of the following steel belt.

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of belt sleeve length, the Belt Cutter Machine market can be segmented into:

Upto 750mm

750mm to 1000mm

>1000mm

On the basis of type, the Belt Cutter Machine market can be segmented into:

Stationary belt cutter machine

Portable belt cutter machine

On the basis of power, the Belt Cutter Machine market can be segmented into:

Less than 300 Volt Belt Cutter Machine

300 Volt to 600 Volt Belt Cutter Machine

More than 600 Volt Belt Cutter Machine

On the basis of type of belt, the Belt Cutter Machine market can be segmented into:

V Belt

Fan Belt

Leather Belt

Others

On the basis of end use sector, the Belt Cutter Machine market can be segmented into:

Automotive Belt Cutter Machine

Food & Beverage Belt Cutter Machine

Rubber and Plastic

Home Textiles

Textile and Garments

Others Belt Cutter Machine

Belt Cutter Machine Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants/vendors identified across the value chain of the global Belt Cutter Machine market are: