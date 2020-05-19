Intraoral Scanners Market Emerging Technology and Trends and Growth Opportunities – P&S Intelligence

The rising prevalence of dental problems around the world, especially amongst the underprivileged people of developed and developing nations, is significantly contributing toward the surge in the demand for intraoral scanners. Edentulism, which is a condition of tooth loss, is one of the biggest factors responsible for the increasing adoption of intraoral scanning procedures and usage of dental implants like dentures. As per the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, almost 91% of adults in the age group 20–64 suffer from tooth decay and dental caries in the U.S every year.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the sale of intraoral scanners is predicted to increase from $251.1 million in 2017 to $442.3 million by 2023. The global intraoral scanners market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023). Such devices help dentists by showing the insides of the mouth on a screen. Intraoral scanners are widely used in dental clinics, hospitals and other places, among which dental clinics are expected to register faster growth in the adoption of these scanners during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of these settings and dentists around the world.

Globally, the highest adoption of intraoral scanners was observed in Europe in 2017, mainly on account of the presence of major manufacturers of these devices in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the demand for these dentistry systems during the forecast period. This is primarily ascribed to the soaring geriatric population in several countries, such as India, China, and Japan, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of dental disorders, improving economic conditions, and mushrooming number of dental practitioners and clinics.

Thus, it can be concluded that owing to the increasing incidence of dental problems, rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, and surging geriatric population, the demand for intraoral scanners will observe huge growth in the coming years.

