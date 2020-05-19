Research Nester has released a report titled “Transparent Display Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

In the automotive, sports & entertainment, aerospace & defense along with healthcare amongst others, advanced technological products, such as head-mounted displays or HMDs and head-up displays or HUDs are being increasingly used for greater consumer experience. Backed by the rising advancement in display technologies, transparent displays are widely used in various consumer electronic appliances and personal gadgets, ranging from smart wearables, glasses as well as AR/VR head-mounted displays.

Owing to the innovative and eye-catching impact provided by the transparent displays, consumers viewing graphical content in these types of displays are highly influenced with their viewing behavior, which is helping to raise the demand for products that are technologically advanced. Additionally, advancements in IT infrastructure and IoT products is also contributing to the rising adoption of HMDs, where transparent displays are widely used. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global transparent display market.

The global transparent display market is anticipated to achieve a robust CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2028. The market is thriving on account of factors such as rising adoption of augmented reality solutions, increasing advancements in augmented reality as well as the rising technological advancements for displays and display technologies throughout the years, which help to provide high resolution visualization at a lower rate of power consumption.

The global transparent display market is segmented by display technology into LCD, OLED and others. Among these segments, the OLED display technology segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the benefits of OLED displays, such as high response time of OLED displays, thin display panels, high natural color gamut, high contrast ratio and the availability of OLED displays in in flexible form factors over LCD display or other display technologies.

Geographically, the global transparent display market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, the market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is primarily driven by nations such as China, India, Japan and South Korea. Moreover, the rapid advancements in electronic goods in these nations, especially China, and the region known to be a manufacturing hub for several consumer electronic products are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of Asia Pacific transparent display market.

However, concerns for the sharp drop in product price over the years of transparent displays that affects profitability of manufacturers, coupled with the high-end product cost are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global transparent display market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global transparent display market, which includes profiling of LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752), Planar Systems, Inc., Pro Display, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., BenQ Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (SHE: 002415), Samsung (KRX: 005930) and Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co., Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Transparent Display Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall transparent display industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global transparent display market in the near future.

