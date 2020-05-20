Avocado extract Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Avocado extract is the processed form of the avocado fruit. It contains all essential mineral, vitamins and other ingredients which boost immunity, skin health and controlling diabetes. Avocado extract consists of trace elements and macro nutrients, fibers, abundant potassium, healthy monounsaturated fatty acids which are good for heart health. It is also believed that avocado extract is beneficial in treating cancer, these are the major reason for avocado extract manufacture globally.

Avocado is being eaten all over the world due to various health benefits it can cater. Avocado extract is used in the number of formulation like food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and dairy products. Global demand for avocado is rising by 3% with each passing year and avocado extract demand is also expected to increase in the same manner. Europe and North America are the major consumers of avocado extracts as the import of avocado extract is more as compared to other regions.

Avocado extract market segmentation

Avocado extract market is segmented on the basis of product type, Application and End use. Avocado extract market is segmented on the basis of product type which includes as oil, capsule, tablet and powder. Avocado extract is available in the market as avocado extract oil which is used for cooking and as the base in cosmetic. In capsule and tablet avocado extract is used which can be taken directly with water. The avocado powder is used in cosmetic products for making skin healthy.

Avocado extract market is segmented on the basis of application which includes food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. In food avocado extract are used as avocado oil chips, guacamole sauce and avocado smoothie. In pharmaceuticals avocado extract are used to formulate capsules and tablets. In cosmetics avocado powder is used as ingredient and base for the cosmetic products.

Avocado extract market is segmented on basis of end use as industrial and retail. Further, retail can be segmented as Hypermarket/Supermarket, Retail stores, and Online Stores.

Avocado extract market: Regional Outlook

The consumption of avocado extract is expected to increase in Eastern and Western Europe and North America due to the increasing demands of avocado extract product in these regions. In North America avocado is a staple food which can be seen anywhere from supermarket to small grocery stores. Asia-pacific region is the leading producer and is likely to keep the same production during the forecast period followed by other region like Japan and South Africa. South Africa is one of the major producer for avocado across the globe.

Avocado extract market: Drivers and Trends

Avocado extract is very healthy and contains lots of vitamins and minerals which are beneficial for overall health by providing enough nutrients to body organs. Following the current trend of eating healthy food and beverage products, end users give preferences to the product having health boosting constituent like monosaturated fatty acids which support heart functioning. Therefore, Avocado extracts are so much in use by both the manufacturers and end users. The health benefits like boost to immunity, diabetes control and cardiovascular protection from avocado extract, less capital investment for processing of product and increasing end user interest in the avocado product are the drivers of avocado extract market. End users interest is increasing because many people are dying from heart problems which can be treated by consuming food which support heart health, avocado extract possess such properties.

Avocado extract market: Key Players

Key players of Avocado extract are EVA | PROFESSIONAL, NOW® Foods, AvoPure – 100% Pure Avocado Powder, AVOCARE, Unichi and GLOBAL MERCHANTS.