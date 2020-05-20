Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Agricultural Biotechnology Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors | P&S Intelligence

The world’s population has grown constantly since the age of human beings began; for example, in 1800 the population across the globe was under 1 billion, which has now, almost dramatically, risen to 7.7 billion. With this surging population, the need for enhancing the productivity of everything, for catering to the requirements of the people, has increased as well. This includes the productivity in agricultural fields, of course. In the old days, the only concern of people was to somehow grow enough food for their survival, and while survival is the major concern today as well, the priorities of the human race seem to have shifted.

Farming used to be the primary occupation in the past, but since the advent of industries and machines, the agricultural sector has somewhat been neglected. At the present time, however, there is a pressing need for increasing the agricultural productivity, which is why a number of technological advancements have occurred in the agricultural sector. One of such developments is the emergence of agricultural biotechnology, which involves the utilization of science for modifying animals and plants. This is done to breed out undesirable characteristics, such as low productivity and susceptibility to diseases. Furthermore, any beneficial traits can be bred in by making use of a gene which contains the specific characteristic.

Agricultural biotechnology helps in enhancing agricultural productivity and animal feeds, for increasing their nutrient intake and reducing environmental waste. Attributed to such positive aspects, the agricultural biotechnology market is expected to advance at a substantial rate in the coming years. The different technologies utilized in agricultural biotechnology are biochips, genome editing tools, synthetic biology, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing, and ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi). Out of these, genomic editing tools are used the most, primarily in agricultural research.

Crop protection products, including biostimulants and biopesticides, and transgenic seeds, including fruits and vegetables, cotton, soybean, and maize, are produced using the above-mentioned technologies. The demand for transgenic soybeans was the highest in the past, because of the increasing import and export of this crop type around the world. Besides this, the need for crop protection products is expected to increase significantly in the near future, owing to the importance of protecting plants from any kind of harmful chemicals, weeds or pests.

Hence, agricultural biotechnology is increasingly being adopted for increasing the agricultural productivity.

