Business impacts of COVID-19 on Car Rental Market. Strategies of major industry competitors

One of the key factors responsible for the boom in the demand for rental cars is the flourishing travel and tourism industry across the world. As per the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the global travel and tourism industry observed a growth of 3.9% from 2017 to 2018, which is considerably higher than the global GDP growth rate of 3.2%. In addition to this, there has been a signifiant increase in the disposable income of the people throughout the world, which is also contributing toward the increasing adoption of rented vehicles.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/car-rental-market/report-sample

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the revenue generated from the provision of rental services stood at $78.7 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach $122.6 billion by 2024. The car rental market is projected to advance at a 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). There are three types of vehicles available for rent purposes namely economy, executive, and luxury. Amongst these, the economy vehicles, owing to their high fuel efficiency and low environmental impact, recorded the highest usage for rent purposes in 2018.

The car rental market is presently witnessing the rising deployment of electric vehicles in various car rental services. This is primarily attributed to the fact that the governments of many countries are enacting numerous policies and regulations, in order to encourage the adoption of these vehicles in car rental services. In addition to this, the car rental operators are also shifting their focus toward the adoption of electric vehicles in their fleet. For instance, a car rental company called Sixt SE is offering various electric cars such as BMW i3, Tesla Model S, and BMW i8 for renting purposes.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=car-rental-market

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Economy

Executive

Luxury

Market Segmentation by Channel

Online

Offline

Market Segmentation by Purpose

Business

Personal

Market Segmentation by Usage