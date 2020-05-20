COVID-19 impact analysis on Automotive Telematics Market. Insights on strategies of key players

The global automotive telematics market is expected to attain $149.9 billion in revenue in 2030. In 2019, the market was valued at $27.7 billion, and it is predicted to shoot up massively during the forecast period (2020-2030), with a CAGR of 16.6%. The major reasons behind this rapid rise of the market are the increasing demand for better safety features in vehicles, rising sale of connected vehicles, and growing implementation of supportive government measures and regulations.

The growing demand for enhanced safety features in vehicles that will lead to increased passenger safety and an efficient road traffic system is one of the major factors fueling the surge in the automotive telematics market value. Some of the major outcomes of road transportation are road traffic and serious accidents and deaths, and the main reason behind most of them is human error. However, with the wide-scale utilization of various telematic solutions, the prevalence of such fatal accidents can be reduced considerably.

Globally, North America had the largest share in the automotive telematics market, in terms of revenue, in 2019. The main factor behind this was the large-scale implementation of supportive government regulations. For instance, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) in the U.S. has made it mandatory for the commercial vehicles in the country to install electronic logging devices (ELD), which caused a huge spike in the demand for automotive telematic solutions, thereby leading to the market growth in the region.

Hence, the market, on account of the increasing global demand for automotive telematic solutions, in order to increase road and vehicle safety and enable efficient traffic management, is set to witness a massive boom in the coming years.