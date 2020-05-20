Hardware Security Modules Market Report (2020-2025) | The Demand For The Market Will Drastically Increase In The Future
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Analysis
According to Market Research, the global Hardware Security Modules Market was valued at USD 581.05 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 15.20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2018 to 2025.
What is Hardware Security Modules?
Hardware security module is defined as a physical computing device that is used for safeguarding and managing digital keys for strong authentication and providing crypto processing. These modules requires certification to internationally recognized standards such as federal information processing standards (FIPS) 140. Hardware security module modules are available in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server. Growing security concerns across a various number of industries have stimulated the growth of hardware security modules market.
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Outlook
In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Rise in Data Breaches & Cyber-attacks, Orders for HSMs Manufacturers to Comply with Internal and External Privacy & Data Security Regulations along with Effective Management of Cryptographic Keys have been driving the global security hardware modules market. On the other hand, high cost of Hardware Security Modules might act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.
Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Hardware Security Modules Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Competitive Landscape
The “Global Hardware Security Module Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Ultra Electronics Group, Utimaco GmbH, Futurex, Thales e-Security, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., SWIFT, and Yubico. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Segmentation, by Type
- —LAN-Based HSM/Network-Attached HSM
- —Pcie-Based/Embedded Plugins HSM
- —USB-Based/Portable HSM
- Global Hardware Security Modules Market Segmentation, by Deployment Type
- —On-Premise
- —Cloud
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Segmentation, by Application
- —Payment Processing
- —Code and Document Signing
- —Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS)
- —PKI Or Credential Management
- —Authentication
- —Database Encryption
- —Application-Level Encryption
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Segmentation, by Industry
- —Banking and Financial Services
- —Government
- —Technology and Communication
- —Retail and Consumer Products
- —Healthcare and Life Sciences
- —Industrial and Manufacturing
- —Energy and Utility
- —Others
Global Hardware Security Modules Market Geographic Scope
- –North America
- o U.S.
- o Canada
- o Mexico
- –Europe
- o Germany
- o UK
- o France
- o Rest of Europe
- –Asia Pacific
- o China
- o Japan
- o India
- o Rest of Asia Pacific
- –Latin America
- o Brazil
- –Rest of the World
