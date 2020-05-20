Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. The total Hidradenitis Suppurativa prevalent population in 7MM was 6,851,308 in 2017.

2. The US accounts for the highest prevalent population of Hidradenitis Suppurativa was 3,271,104 in 2017.

3. The Hidradenitis Suppurativa occurs mostly in the age groups 18?59 years.

The therapeutic market of Hidradenitis Suppurativa in the 7MM was USD 718.3 million in 2017.”

Currently, Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment management usually requires a combination of lifestyle changes, medical therapy, laser or surgical intervention and considerable psychological support. There are many pharmacological treatment options, including topical and systemic antibiotics, corticosteroids, anti-androgen therapy, systemic retinoids and immunosuppressive agents including biologics.

Metformin has been used to treat metabolic syndrome associated with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

HUMIRA (Abbvie), is the first and only approved drug for Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved HUMIRA for the treatment of moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The approval of HUMIRA is a milestone for those people who are affected with Hidradenitis Suppurativa. This product was by the European Commission (EC), in July 2015, for the treatment of active moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa in adults with an inadequate response to conventional systemic Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Hidradenitis Suppurativa treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. IFX-1

2. Cosentyx

3. Avacopan

And many others

The key players in Hidradenitis Suppurativa market are:

1. InflaRx

2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals

3. ChemoCentryx

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Overview at a Glance

3. Disease Overview: Hidradenitis Suppurativa

4. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of HS

5.1. The United States

5.2. EU5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. The United Kingdom

5.2.4. France

5.2.5. Italy

5.2.6. Spain

5.3. Japan

6. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Current Treatment Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Marketed Drugs

8.1. Humira: AbbVie

9. Hidradenitis Suppurativa Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross of Emerging Therapies

9.2. IFX-1: InflaRx

9.3. Cosentyx (Secukinumab): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

9.4. Bimekizumab: UCB Biopharma

9.5. Avacopan: ChemoCentryx

9.6. Bermekimab: Xbiotech/ Janssen Pharmaceutical

9.7. INCB054707: Incyte

10. Hidradenitis Suppurativa 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Market Outlook by Country

12. The United States: Market Outlook

12.1. The United States Market Size

13. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

14. Japan: Market Outlook

14.1. Japan Market Size

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

