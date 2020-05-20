Increasing Demand for Industrial Burner Market to Substantially Surge the Revenues Through the COVID-19 Lockdown Phase

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Less mechanical framework, quite operation, and low capital cost are being viewed as key features of almost every industrial burner being sold in the global market. Furthermore, the manufacturing of such burners is becoming cost-effective, which makes them more economical with respect to price-to-power ratio. Adoption of low nitrogen oxide (NOx) combustion technology is expected to further contribute to the growth of the industrial burner market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

According to PMR’s recent market research study, the industrial burner market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Industrial Burner Market Study

Integration of burner automation units will go hand-in-hand with the controlling of operating voltage of an overall industrial unit. Considering the life risks associated with operating an industrial burner, manufacturers will focus on automating all possible functions to create lowest human contact.

From an operating standpoint, the adoption of industrial burners developed on FGR and other low NOx combustion technologies will be encouraged in the coming years. Such adoption may also become a mandate in the industrial sectors of developed markets, where controlling the environmental imprint of industrial operations is given utmost importance.

From a manufacturing perspective, a handful players in the global industrial burner market may focus on adopting composite and hybrid raw materials, as their efficacy in diverse application environments remains to be tested.

Investments of plant operators toward the maintenance of industrial burners will not be viewed as collateral expenses, as end-user companies will benefit from the efficiency and cost-effectiveness that comes with a well-maintained industrial burner.

On the basis of end use, the metal & metallurgy industry is expected to create significant opportunity in the coming years for industrial boilers among other end-use industries.

North America is expected to retain its dominant position in the global industrial burner market throughout the forecast period, in terms of volume as well as value.

“Periodic maintenance activities and replacement of inefficient industrial burners can help improve combustion performance. Aftersales service is a key winning strategy for market participants, owing to increasing awareness of maintenance activities,” says a PMR analyst.

Industrial Burner Market : Competitive Landscape

The global industrial burner market is highly fragmented, with tier-1 players accounting for around 35-40% of the share of the global market. Some of the key market players included in the report are Honeywell International, Inc, Inc., Baltur S.p.A., and Forbes Marshall Private Limited. Market participants are investing in R&D activities to develop new products with efficient heat transfer and low-fuel consumption. Moreover, manufacturers are developing customized cost-effective industrial burners to attain the specific requirements of end-use industries, with optimum level of operational efficiency.

PMR, in its new research report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global industrial burner market, presenting historical demand data of 2014-2018 and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. The report reveals insights on the industrial burner market, and covers market dynamics, market share analysis, pricing analysis, and channel partners involved in the industrial burner market value chain. Readers can also find key trends and market growth scenarios based on burner type, burner design, application, fuel type, end-use industry, and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA.