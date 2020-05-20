Industrial Dispenser Market to Record Exponenetial Growth Owing to High Demand Through COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Manufacturers in end-use industries are preferring the incorporation of automated systems to robotically control production speed and allow reduction of labor. With growing focus on reduction of operational and labor costs, and improvement in production efficiency, the use of industrial dispensers employed with robotics is increasing at a high rate.

As such, the global industrial dispenser market is projected to exhibit a decent CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways of Industrial Dispenser Market Study

Manufacturers are focusing on the introduction of new products that can deliver improved throughput and have lower cycle time. For instance, in October 2019 , Arsenal launched a new three-cartridge-based dispensing system that can deliver high volume pumping, and costs almost 50% less than comparable robotic pumping systems.

percent of market share over the forecast period. Manufacturers such as GS Manufacturing and DOPAG specialize in developing custom-built dispensing systems, and have supplied a number of products to date. These players work closely with their customers to develop products as per client requirements.

By type, liquid dispensers are witness increasing demand, as in some industries, such as the chemical industry, these dispensers play a vital role in handling volatile chemicals. This lowers the hazards related to chemicals and also increases the accuracy during customization in the chemical industry.

“The industrial dispenser market is technology-driven market, where image recognition or vision-guidance systems play an important role in improving accuracy. Advancements in image recognition systems are expected to lead to new trends that benefit the industrial dispenser market over the coming years,” says a PMR analyst.

Industrial Dispenser Market: Competition Overview

In the automotive industry, where adhesive and sealant dispensing plays a crucial role, the use of dispensing systems with better image recognition and dispensing accuracy can speed up the production process. Hence, players involved in the industrial dispenser market are focusing on the development of better image recognition technology. For instance, Nordson EFD uses CCD and pencil cameras to accurately recognize the product position, and laser-height sensing technology to measure the distance and height of the product from the dispenser. These technologies have significantly improved the accuracy of dispensing systems, while bettering the speed of dispensing as well. Also, Integrated Dispense Solutions Company has developed a proprietary software along with suitable equipment that has enabled dispensing systems to adjust and improve fluid dispensing accuracy in the span of milliseconds, for high volume applications in the automotive industry.

Long-term Outlook of Industrial Dispenser Market

A noteworthy increase in the sales of industrial dispensers is expected in regions such as North America, Europe, and East Asia. Over the forecast period, China, India, and Brazil are anticipated to be emerging markets for industrial dispensers. On the other hand, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa regions have been witnessing comparatively slow growth rates over the last few years.

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the industrial dispenser market, which contains global industry analysis of 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2029. The report provides insightful analysis of the industrial dispenser market through four different segments – operation, type, end use, and region. The industrial dispenser market report also provides demand and supply trends, with a detailed overview of the market dynamics.