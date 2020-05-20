Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total Glaucoma prevalent population was 9,819,080 in the 7MM in 2017.
2. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) in the 7MM was 8,823,960 in 2017.
3. The prevalent cases of OAG in the United States in 2017 was 2,749,378.
4. The most prevalent age-group for OAG in the United States in 2017 was 70–79.
Key benefits of the report
1. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology and Open-Angle Glaucoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Open-Angle Glaucoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Open-Angle Glaucoma market.
“Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size was USD 3,316.71 million in the 7MM in 2017”.
The main goal of glaucoma treatment is to increase the quality of life through the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) to preserve visual function. In the process of IOP reduction, an ideal medication should have a schedule that is simple to follow, be least interrupting with a patient’s life, highly tolerable and affordable.
However, the medical treatment of Glaucoma has associated side effects, complications, and costs. There are several risk factors like age more than 60 years, genetic predisposition, certain eye characteristics (such as a pupillary defect, thin cornea, myopia), low educational status, smoking, African descent, and visual problems are associated with this indication and treatment pattern varies accordingly.
Management of the disease aims at lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) with the current class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogues, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors.
Prostaglandin analogues are the first treatment choice for many glaucoma patients. Before the entry of prostaglandins in the market, Beta-blockers were quite famous and popular for the management of Glaucoma. Ocular hypotensive agents other than beta-blockers, such as the alpha2 agonist brimonidine, maybe a more appropriate first-line therapy for ocular hypertension and glaucoma patients concurrently taking systemic beta-blockers.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Open-Angle Glaucoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
– Bimatoprost SR
– PDP-716
– PRO-122
– DE-130A
– CKD-351
– NCX 470
– Bamosiran
– ENV515
– Nyxol
– POLAT-001
– Trabodenoson
– OTX-TP
And many others
The key players in Open-Angle Glaucoma market are:
– Allergan
– Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)
– Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.
– Santen Pharmaceutical
– Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical
– Nicox Ophthalmics
– Sylentis
– Envisia Therapeutics
– Ocuphire Pharma
– Peregrine Ophthalmic
– Inotek Pharmaceuticals
– Ocular Therapeutix
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Open-Angle Glaucoma
3. Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance
4. Open-Angle Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview
5. Case Reports
6. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population
7. United States Epidemiology
8. EU5 Epidemiology
8.1. Germany Epidemiology
8.2. France Epidemiology
8.3. Italy Epidemiology
8.4. Spain Epidemiology
8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
9. Japan Epidemiology
10. Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
11. Unmet Needs
12. Open-Angle Glaucoma Marketed Products
12.1. Marketed Products And Their Relative Therapeutic Classes
12.2. ROCKLATAN: Aerie Pharmaceuticals
12.3. Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals
12.4. XELPROS (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited
12.5. EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries
12.6. VYZULTA: Bausch and Lomb
12.7. TAPCOM/ DE-111 (Tafluprost/timolol maleate): Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
12.8. GLANATEC: D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa LTD.
12.9. Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%: Alcon Research
12.10. ZIOPTAN (tafluprost): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
12.11. DuoTrav PQ (travoprost/timolol): Novartis/Alcon Research
12.12. TRAVATAN Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004%: Alcon Research, a Novartis company
12.13. LUMIGAN 0.01% (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution): Allergan
13. Open-Angle Glaucoma Emerging Therapies
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. Bimatoprost SR (Sustained-Release): Allergan
13.3. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)
13.4. PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.
13.5. Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%: Perrigo Company
13.6. DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical
13.7. CKD-351: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical
13.8. Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical
13.9. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics
13.10. Bamosiran (SYL040012): Sylentis
13.11. ENV515 (Travoprost XR): Envisia Therapeutics
13.12. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma
13.13. POLAT-001: Peregrine Ophthalmic
13.14. Failed Therapies
13.15. Trabodenoson: Inotek Pharmaceuticals
13.16. OTX-TP (Travoprost): Ocular Therapeutix
14. Open-Angle Glaucoma 7MM Market Analysis
15. United States: Market Outlook
15.1. United States Market Size
16. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
16.1. Germany Market Size
16.2. France Market Size
16.3. Italy Market Size
16.4. Spain Market Size
16.5. United Kingdom Market Size
17. Japan Market Outlook
18. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Open Angle Glaucoma
19. Market Drivers
20. Market Barriers
21. SWOT Analysis
22. Appendix
23. DelveInsight Capabilities
24. Disclaimer
25. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
Contact us:
[email protected]
+919650213330
SOURCE DelveInsight