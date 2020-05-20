Sales Scenario of Global White Willow Bark Extract Market to Remain Incremental Through 2017 – 2025

White Willow Bark Extract Market Introduction:

White willow bark is used for the treatment of pain such as lower back and osteoarthritis in regions of Asia and Europe. The white willow bark extract provides a traditional alternative to pain relief medication and other derived uses such as relief from menstrual cramps and used as an anti-inflammatory agent. The relief in pain is due to the chemical constituent salicin which is similar to the structure of aspirin and provides moderate relief in pain. The popularity of white willow extract is not only limited to the use in pain management but also the presence of flavonoids and polyphenols, have antioxidant, antiseptic, fever-reducing and immune-strengthening properties. Availability of substantial evidence based on research, white willow extract is now available in variety of dosage forms. It is now available in capsules, tablets, liquid syrups and topical preparations. The demand for white willow bark extract is fueled by the consumer’s awareness regarding the usage of safer and natural pain relief medication which is expected to drive the market growth of the white willow bark extract during the forecast period.

White Willow Bark Extract Market Segmentation:

White willow bark is segmented into three main segments including; segmentation on basis of end user, dosage, forms and region. On the basis of end use it is segmented into two main segments namely animal consumption and human consumption. In case of animal use, white willow bark extract provides an alternative to other pharmaceutical grade salicylic acid derivative and have a zero to little toxic effect on animals. For this reason the growth of this extract’s market is imminent. Furthermore safety concerns among consumers regarding the toxic effect of analgesic medications on liver and kidney is promoting the use of these alternate medicines and hence it is anticipated to show a higher demand during the forecast period.

White willow bark extract is segmented on the bases of dosage form as; capsules, tablets, tinctures and topical applicants. Each of these segment provides convenience in use to the consumers. The market is highly driven by the change in life style and moving consumer preferences towards a safer and healthy product option.

White Willow Bark Extract Market Regional Outlook:

White willow trees are found all over the world, mostly native to Europe, Asia and North America. Usage of the extract is primarily in the countries of China, India, and Greece as traditional medicines. The traditional use has further widespread throughout the world attributed to the consumer indulgence in producing a safer product.

White Willow Bark Extract Market Drivers and Trends:

White willow bark extract not only caters to the human needs but also to the animals and offer an alternative to pharmaceutical medicines which could have higher side effects. Thus the wellbeing concerns among health conscious consumers is expected to drive the white willow bark extract market during the forecast period. Furthermore the convenience in use, that is the availability in variety of preparations like tablets capsules, the consumers find the options of choosing the best suited alternative. White willow bark offers an alternative in chronic pain management for mild to moderate pain and thus forming an important factor for the growth of white willow bark extract market.

White Willow Bark Extract Market Key Players:

White willow bark extract is slowly gaining popularity and is expected to show a steady increase in the revenue growth. Some of the key players participating in the global white willow bark extract market includes; Active Concepts LLC, The Green Labs LLC., JIAHERB, INC., Foodchem International Corporation, AuNutra® Industries Inc., Augustus Oils Ltd among others.