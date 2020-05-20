Security and Vulnerability Management Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Security is protecting the information property through technology, whereas vulnerability is any shortcomings in the software code that allows intrusion from unofficial users. Most of the organizations implement Security and Vulnerability management (SVM) to audit and create a security policy, consolidating the information of risk management. In order to alleviate the risk of attacks on storage & network connectivity security and vulnerability management plays a vital role in the organizations. The security management is integrated with IT infrastructure of an organization to control the risk of IT systems. SVM also provide cost-effective solutions by increasing nature of security, effectiveness, and automation for simplifying the complexity of multiple security solutions. Over the years Security and vulnerability vendors have considerably enhanced the products due to their important applications in the organizations such as real-time penetration testing etc.

End-user/Technology

There is a demand in organizations for the smart tools to protect data from attacks and also identifying its possibilities and remedies. Since data became critical for the organizations almost all the organized industries are using the Security and vulnerability management tools for safeguarding their sensitive information.

Market Dynamics:

Vulnerability management is one of those IT security sectors which is growing rapidly. The increasing cyber-attacks, the government compliances on data security and the rise in adoption of cloud computing are the driving factors for the market growth of Security and Vulnerability management market. There are vulnerabilities in almost all IT systems that leave a scope for attacks and hence every organization is forced to implement the SVM tools.

Market Segmentation

The Global SVM market is segmented as follows:

By types of service:

Consulting

Integration

Support

By Size:

Large enterprise

Medium enterprise

Small enterprise

By End-user:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Regional Players:

North America is the dominant player in the Security and vulnerability market and the Asia-Pacific is promising markets in the future with the increased IT services enabled companies coming up.

Opportunities

The flaws in the network design and increasing Government regulations on data security provides opportunities for the SVM vendors to bring cost-effective solutions to get a competitive advantage. The upgradation of the SVM tools is must for the organizations as the attackers are using updated techniques to steal the data. The implementation and maintenance of the security and vulnerability management is expensive and hence the vendors gets the competitive advantage by developing cost effective SVM tools.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Security and Vulnerability Management market are:

Mc Afee, Tripwire, EMCCorporation, International Business, Machines Corp, NetIQ, HP Inc and others

