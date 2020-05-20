Smart Fabrics Market Segments and Supply Demand 2016-2022

Smart fabrics are fabrics that allow digital components such as small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. In Smart Fabrics, the emphasis is placed on the seamless integration of fabrics with electronic elements like microcontrollers, sensors, and actuators thereby providing added value to the wearer. Smart fabrics are made from materials like traditional cotton, polyester nylon, and advanced Kevlar with integrated functionalities. The growing interest of the consumers in smart fabrics has lead to the creation of exclusive designs that cater to the high-end fashion preferences in the market.

End-user/Technology

The end-users of these fabrics are the hospitals, sports training centers, soldiers, pilots, astronauts, fashion industry. They utilize these fabrics for monitoring health using vitals (such as heart rate, respiration rate, temperature, activity, posture), sports training data acquisition, monitoring personnel handling hazardous materials, tracking the location and health of soldiers in action, monitoring driver or pilot’s fatigue, innovative fashion (wearable tech).

Market Dynamics

Major factors driving the growth of global smart fabric market are booming wearable electronics market and miniaturization of electronics. Smart gadgets are driving demand for more sophisticated and smarter gadgets. Decreasing the cost of smart wireless sensor networks is also driving the market demand for these fabrics. Although lack of proper regulations and exhaustive standards have restrained the growth of the smart fabrics market, it is going to boom in the future on the back of its various uses.

Market Segmentation

The global smart fabric market is segmented on the basis of:

function into energy harvesting, sensing, thermo-electricity, luminescence & aesthetics

product type into active smart, passive smart and ultra-smart

end-user into military and protection, healthcare, sports and fitness, architecture, fashion, entertainment and automotive

region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is a leader in global smart fabrics market because of rapidly growing electronics market and the booming IT sector. Asia Pacific is the next important player in the global smart fabrics market mainly because of flourishing construction and healthcare industry. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors to the growth of global smart fabrics market. In Europe, automobiles segment is driving the growth of smart fabrics market.

Opportunities

Increasing use of electronic devices is driving the growth of Smart Fabrics market. The integration of electronic devices into fabrics suitable for normal use further contributes to the flourishing global smart fabrics market. The applications of smart fabrics in sensing, harvesting energy, and generating thermo-electricity are anticipated to bolster its growth in the near future. Although portable power supply, high cost, and expertise required to manufacture these fabrics are some factors constraining their growth, Smart Fabrics market will see a boom in the future with growth in technologies.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Adidas Group, Outlast Technologies, International Fashion Machines, Fibertronic, Eleksen Group, Milliken and Company, and Textronics Inc.

