Spintronics utilizes the spin and energy of an electron to transmit information. Some advantages of spintronics over conventional modes of transferring information are faster, smaller and more data storage capability. The need for higher data storage and faster transfer speeds is a key factor in the spintronics market.

End User/Technology

Spintronics read heads are being extensively used in the hard disk drive of computers, laptops etc. Nanotechnology is being used in this regard. The higher demand for electric vehicles to combat air pollution is also driving this market. One of the foremost uses of spintronics is in quantum computing. Using this computing time and complexity is reduced to a large extent. Using quantum states and magnetic spin, calculations can be done way faster than conventional calculators.

Market Dynamics

The need for faster speeds and higher transfer of data as well the ever-increasing size of data is the main factor influencing the global spintronics market. The global spintronics market will be 11.7 billion USD by 2020.

Market segmentation

Based on the type:

Semiconductor-based

Metal-based

Others

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on application

Data storage

Electric vehicles

Industrial motors

Magnetic Random-Access Memory

Magnetic sensing

Magnetic tunnel transistors

Semiconductor lasers

Spintronic Couplers

Quantum Computing

Microwave Devices

Others

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe use the highest number of spintronic technologies. The developing countries like India and China are major markets for electric vehicles due to increasing acceptance of the technology. The growing population and rising disposable income of middle class, coupled with rising air pollution are driving the demand for spintronics devices in populous countries of India and China. Even in Latin America, the usage of spintronics in R&D is quite high, with Brazil and Argentina leading the countries.

