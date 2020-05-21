Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2018 -2025|Market players, Research, Growth And Analysis

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market was valued at USD 20.15 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 92.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)?

Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market (ADAS Market) is a set of systems used in vehicles to provide an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. The global advanced driver assistance systems market includes all the sensors utilized in applications such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, park assist, blind spot detection system, adaptive front lighting system, and others. The research provides details about the manufacturing technologies used for advance driver assistance systems market, applications, and the companies operating worldwide along with their key strategies. Components, such as processor, power, memory, linear, ASIC, and others, have been excluded from the scope of this report.

Advance Driver Assistance Systems is defined as set of systems developed for vehicles in order to automate, adapt or enhance vehicle systems for safety purpose and better driving.

These systems comprises of safety features that are designed to avoid collisions and accidents by offering technologies to alert the driver to possible and or avoid collisions by implementing safeguards and taking over control of the vehicle. It also comprises of various adaptive features such as automatic lighting, automate braking, adaptive cruise control, incorporated GPS/ traffic warnings and many more. Advance Driver Assistance Systems have applications such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection system, lane departure warning system, park assist adaptive front lighting system, and others.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Government regulations concerning to vehicle safety, rising demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience and rising demand for luxury cars have been driving the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. On the other hand, unavailability of required infrastructure in developing countries might act as a restraints for the overall market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, by System

• Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

• Night Vision System (NVS)

• Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

• Others

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, by Component

• Camera Unit

• Ultrasonic Sensor

• LiDAR Sensor

• Radar Sensor

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type

• Buses

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

• Passenger Cars (PCs)

• Trucks

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segmentation, By Electric Vehicle Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

