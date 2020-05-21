Burgeoning Demand for Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market to Fuel Market Growth Thorough the COVID-19 Crisis Period

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Introduction

Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) are electricity generation units (less than 10 MW). Distributed Energy Resources systems are decentralized, modular & more flexible technologies that are located within the electric distribution system at or near the end user. Distributed Energy Resources technologies include Distributed generation (DG) and Distributed power (DP). Distributed generation technologies consists of small hydro, biomass, biogas, solar power, wind power, Waste-to-energy, Fuel Cells and geothermal power. Distributed power is a technology that produces or stores power (e.g. batteries and flywheels). Distributed energy resource management system integrates and manages the vast distributed energy resources in a grid.

The distributed energy resource management system market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecasted period. Distributed energy resource management system are required for the optimization, control and settlement of the entre lifecycle of DERs and helps in balancing and optimizing the power grid in real-time. Distributed energy resource management system brings DER technologies into the grid while quantifiably improving system efficiency and strengthening system function. Distributed energy resource management system market has a high potential for incremental growth during the forecasted period.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Market Dynamics

In recent years energy regulation and advances in technology have driven a significant rise in distributed energy resources. The residential and industrial customers are shifting from centralized to de-centralized power generation hence are driving the global distribution energy resource management system market. The DERs are affecting the grid reliability and performance, hence advancing the scope of distributed energy resource management system.

Distributed energy resource management system along with increasing the reliability also reduces the overall cost, maintain power quality, reduces losses and ensure safe operation of the grid. With the falling renewable energy prices, rising environmental concern and favorable government policy are driving the distribute energy resources hence drive distributed energy resource management system market.

High initial investment is the major factor restraining the adoption of distributed energy resource management system among the consumer, hence hampering the market growth. Furthermore, regulatory issues related to DERs could be a restraint for the distributed energy resource management system market.

Owing to the reduced cost of DERs such as solar PV and battery storage the residential sector is expected to have high growth rate during the forecasted period. Growing number of distributed energy resources is expected to present a significant challenges in the grid, distributed energy resource management system is expected to be the perfect solution for managing these resources. Global vendors are investing immensely on research and development of sophisticated distributed energy resource management system to control and manage the growing number of distributed energy resources.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Segmentation

Distributed energy resource management system market segmentation on the basis of end user:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Defense

Government and Municipalities

Distributed energy resource management system market segmentation on the basis of DERs Technologies:

Solar PV

Micro turbines

Internal Combustion Engines

Stirling Engines

Fuel Cells

Biomass

Biogas

Geothermal power

Energy Storage/UPS Systems

Wind power

Hybrid Systems

Distributed energy resource management system market segmentation on the basis of Software:

Distribution management software

Analytics

Virtual power plant & simulation

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Regional outlook

In North America Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market is expected to grow with a moderate rate owing to increasing in utilization of renewable energy, especially in the U.S. The installation of rooftop solar PV in residential area have grown significantly grown over past few years. Hence, U.S. possesses an immense opportunity for the distributed energy resource management system.

North America is expected to dominate Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market over the forecasted period. In the Asia-Pacific region the distributed energy resource management system market is expected to be driven owing to the increasing popularity and investments in renewable energy resources.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market: Key participants

