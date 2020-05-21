Gene Synthesis Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2027

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the gene synthesis market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the gene synthesis market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the gene synthesis market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the gene synthesis market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the gene synthesis market by segmenting the market based on the type, components, application, method, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Gene synthesis offers a spectrum of advantages as compared to molecular cloning. Additionally, gene synthesis can be combined with molecular cloning to produce synthetic products that can be used in a plethora of applications. Nonetheless, the low availability of professionals or skilled workforce and tough competition will decimate the expansion of the gene synthesis industry over the forecast timeline. However, burgeoning demand for personalized medicine has generated numerous growth avenues for genetic medicine and this is prognosticated to open new growth facades for gene synthesis industry over the forecast timeline.

Based on the type, the market is sectored into custom gene synthesis and gene library synthesis. The custom gene synthesis segment is further sub-divided into cDNA, RNAi, genomic DNA, and customized coding sequences. In terms of component, the industry is sub-sectored into products and services. Application-wise, the market for gene synthesis is divided into research & development, therapeutics, and diagnosis. On the basis of method, the market is segmented into oligo synthesis and gene assembly.

The oligo synthesis segment is again divided into phosphoramidite reaction cycle and high-throughput array-based gene synthesis technology. Additionally, gene assembly segment is further sectored into polymerase-based, recombination-based, and ligase-based.

The key players included in this market are ATDBio Ltd., Blue Heron Biotech, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ATUM, BioCat GmbH, GENEWIZ, Integrated DNA Technologies, Biomatik, Shanghai Medicilon Inc., BIONEER CORPORATION, Epoch Life Science Inc., ProteoGenix, Eurofins Genomics LLC, Genscript, Inc., Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Synbio Technologies LLC, and Vigene Biosciences Inc.

