Global Market for Air Treatment Product to Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects for Manufacturers

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the air treatment products market in its latest report titled “Global Market Study on Air Treatment Products”. Global sales of air treatment products are estimated to be valued at US$ 35.6 Bn by 2016 end, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 8.3% over 2015. Air purifier segment is expected to continue to account for a major share in the air treatment products market throughout the forecast period, to account for 84.1% by 2024.

Demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions is expected to increase over the forecast period. By product type, air purifier segment is expected to continue to dominate the market in terms of value and volume share throughout the forecast period. Changing climatic conditions and increasing air pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), smog, and harmful gasses have led to increasing incidence of long-term respiratory diseases and premature deaths.

Such factors are expected to increase demand for air treatment products throughout the forecast period. However, lack of consumer awareness and high prices of products are factors leading to the low adoption of air purifiers, especially in developing countries.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market value share in 2015. The commercial segment in the global air treatment market is expected to be valued at US$ 14.0 Bn by 2016 end, registering Y-o-Y growth of 8.5% over 2015.

North America is the largest market for air treatment products. The market in the region is estimated to be valued at US$ 13.7 Bn by 2016 end. The air treatment products market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR of 17.2% in terms of value over the forecast period (2016–2024). Increasing air pollution in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, is expected to drive demand for air treatment products during the forecast period.

Companies covered in Air Treatment Product Market Report

Atlas Copco AB

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

De’Longhi S.p.A.

Winix Inc.

AMFAH Group

Implementation of stringent ozone emission norms and safety regulations across various countries worldwide is expected to influence air treatment products manufacturers to focus on innovation and launch products in order to retain their position in the market.

Long-term Outlook: The long-term outlook for the global air treatment products market remains positive, with the market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.