Impact Of COVID-19 On Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market | Strategic Assessment By Top Players

Global augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to reach $167.89 billion by 2026, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 34.7%. Augmented Reality (AR) technology accounts for a larger market share and will grow at 36.97% annually over the forecast years, faster than the Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 74 figures, this 164-page report “Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global augmented reality and virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Augmented Reality (AR)

o Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

o Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

• Virtual Reality (VR)

o Nonimmersive Technology

o Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

o Sensors

o Semiconductor Component

o Displays and Projectors

o Position Trackers

o Cameras

o Others

• Software

o Software Developer Kits

o Cloud Services

Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Augmented Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Head-Up Display (HUD)

o Handheld Device

• Virtual Reality Devices

o Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

o Gesture-Tracking Device

o Projector & Display Wall

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Gaming

• Entertainment & Media

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Consumer

• Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

DAQR

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HTC

Microsoft

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Vuzix Corporation

