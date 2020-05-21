Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Battery Testing Equipment Market Structure and Its Segmentation

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Battery Testing Equipment Market: Introduction

Battery testing equipment are testing and measuring equipment used for checking the integrity of a secondary battery. The basic parameters verified by battery testing equipment are rated capacity, capacity retention, internal resistance, discharge rate, and life cycle performance. Usually, battery testing equipment are used for the testing of coin cells, prismatic, flat cells, and cylindrical rechargeable batteries. Battery testing equipment are available in two types; stationary and portable. Further, these equipment can be classified according to their function type, such as cell testing, module testing, and pack testing. They are extensively used in the automotive, electronics, and telecommunication industries.

Battery Testing Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

Technological advancements such as lead acid batteries with increased life cycle and better efficiency have increased the demand for rechargeable batteries. More than ever before, these rechargeable batteries have increased the demand for portable products such as powered tools, et cetera. This, in turn, drives the demand for the battery testing equipment market. Further, digitalization and electrification are a couple of other factors attributing towards the growth of the market. Compact design, easy installation, easy operation, and high process reliability are other factors driving the global battery testing equipment market. Some battery testing equipment are touchscreen operational, making them more user-friendly.

Rechargeable batteries are being gradually used in hybrid electric vehicles, heavy motors, and part in end users like automotive, wireless sensor, and tracking devices in remote areas. This widespread industry of automotive is estimated to drive the growth of the market, substantially.

However, high maintenance and component replacement expenditure demanded by industrial battery testing equipment challenges the global growth of the battery testing equipment market.

Global Battery Testing Equipment: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global battery testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Stationary Battery Testing Equipment

Portable Battery Testing Equipment

On the basis of function type, the global battery testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Cell Testing

Module Testing

Pack Testing

On the basis of capacity, the global battery testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Below 100 V

Between 100-300 V

Above 300 V

On the basis of application, the global battery testing equipment market has been segmented as:

Automotive

Industrial

Electronics and Telecommunications

Medical

Grid & Renewable Energy

Others

Battery Testing Equipment Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the battery testing equipment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, India, Middle East and Africa, and South East Asia and Pacific. China being the hub of manufacturing of electronics, leads the battery testing equipment market. The South East Asia and Pacific market is expected to register a high growth rate after China, during the forecast period, owing to its mature electronics and telecommunications industry. The presence of key manufacturers is expected to be the primary driver of the battery testing equipment market in Europe. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to register significant growth over the projected period.

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global battery testing equipment market:

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

Extech Instruments

Megger

Chauvin Arnoux

TENMARS ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Midtronics

Arbin Instruments

Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited

Brief Approach to Research

This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.