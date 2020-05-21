Online Program Management In Sensor Patch Market Size 2018 Global Manufacturing Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Global Sensor Patch Market

By Application (Monitoring, Imaging, Diagnostic, Medical therapeutics, Wellness and Fitness), Product (Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch, Temperature Sensor Patch, Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch, Heart Rate Sensor Patch, Blood Glucose Sensor Patch, ECG Sensor Patch), End User (Fitness and Sports, Healthcare), and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Sensor Patch Market was valued at USD 31.86 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1028.71 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 47.12% from 2017 to 2025.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sensor Patch enables the continuous measurement and the comprehensive analysis of human psychological stress by quantitative and continuous measurement of skin temperature, skin conductance, and pulsewave in the human physiological range. Sensor patch can be used for applications such as health and wellness monitoring, safety monitoring, home rehabilitation, assessment of treatment efficacy, and early detection of disorders.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing trend of telehealth

1.2 Adoption of biological hazard sensing in defense application

1.3 Increasing market in cosmetic industry

1.4 High preference for wearable in health monitoring application

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complexity in design

2.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliances

Market Segmentation:

The Global Sensor Patch Market is segmented on the application, product, end user, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Monitoring

1.2 Imaging

1.3 Diagnostic

1.4 Medical therapeutics

1.5 Wellness and Fitness

2. By Product:

2.1 Blood Oxygen Sensor Patch

2.2 Temperature Sensor Patch

2.3 Blood Pressure/Flow Sensor Patch

2.4 Heart Rate Sensor Patch

2.5 Blood Glucose Sensor Patch

2.6 ECG Sensor Patch

3. By End User:

3.1 Fitness and Sports

3.2 Healthcare

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Dexcom, Inc.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Medtronic PLC

4. Vitalconnect, Inc.

5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

6. iRhythm Technologies,

7. Smartrac N.V.

8. Kenzen Inc.

9. Gentag, Inc.

10. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Sensor Patch Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

