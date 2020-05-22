Dental Implants and Prostheses Market COVID -19 Impact Research Report With Top Players and Growth Opportunity | P&S Intelligence

One of the major factors fuelling the growing demand for dental implants and prostheses is the rising prevalence of oral health problems across the world. Since the last few years, there has been a massive surge in the incidence of oral health problems such as periodontal diseases, tooth decay, tooth sensitivity problems, and tooth erosion in many countries around the world. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 84.7% of the children in the U.S. in the age group 2–17 years visited dentists because of oral health problems in 2014.

The rising popularity of dental tourism, soaring research and development (R&D) activities related to mini dental implants, and development of technologically advanced dental products are the major trends currently being witnessed in the dental implants and prostheses market. Due to the surging medical treatment costs in developed nations, the people suffering from dental and oral health problems are increasingly travelling to the developing nations in order to avail dental treatment at lower prices.

Hence, it can be undoubtedly said that due to the increasing incidence of dental and oral health problems and increasing geriatric population, the demand for dental implants and prostheses will shoot-up across the world in the coming years.

