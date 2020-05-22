Global Market for Antibiotic-Free Meat to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities through 2028

Market Outlook

Increasing consumer demand for antibiotic-free food products along with rising political pressure to reduce the use of antibiotics is challenging for the entire value chain of meat production. Growing concerns regarding antibiotic resistance bacteria have pushed the meat manufacturers to end the practice of feeding livestock with antibiotics thus, contributing towards the market growth of antibiotic-free meat. Major chicken producers such as Tyson Foods Inc., have already taken initiative to stop producing antibiotic-free meat. Tyson Food Inc., which is one of the largest beef suppliers has the policy of “no antibiotics” and are relying on products such as probiotics, oregano and thyme for routine treatment of meat instead of using antibiotics. Farmers across the globe use antibiotics to help animals grow faster and prevent the chances of occurrence of any kind of disease. The rise for clean meat labelling in countries such as U.S. and Europe is on rise and manufacturers across these countries are continuously promoting the importance of antibiotic-free meat. However, in countries such as China and India the consumption of antibiotic is expected to increase however, growing concerns with respect to environmental and health issues could create pull to the market for antibiotic-free meat.

Reasons for Covering this Title

As per data releases by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, currently 80% of the all antibiotics sold in the U.S. are given to animals resulting in overuse of antibiotics in livestock production and considered as one of the top sustainability concern. As a result, consumers across the globe are becoming aware regarding benefits of antibiotic-free meat including chicken, turkey, pork and beef, hence, is one of the prime factors contributing towards the market for antibiotic-free meat globally. For example, an independent study conducted in U.S. concluded that 86% of the consumers are looking for antibiotic-free meat and willing to spend more on it. An increasing number of fast food chain have also taken initiatives to reduce the use of antibiotics in in their food products thus pushing the market revenue generation in the overall antibiotic-free meat market. For instance, in 2015, McDonald’s which is one of the largest fast food chain announced that it would sell only antibiotic-free meat across the U.S.

Although the consumption of antibiotic-free meat in the U.S. accounts for a mere 5% of the total sales, the market is growing fast, especially the market growth of antibiotic-free chicken is booming with 34% growth in 2014.

Global Antibiotic-Free Meat: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global antibiotic-free meat market has been segmented as –

Fresh

Frozen

On the basis of product type, the global antibiotic-free meat market has been segmented as –

Pork Antibiotic-Free Meat

Chicken Antibiotic-Free Meat

Beef Antibiotic-Free Meat

Turkey Antibiotic-Free Meat

On the basis of end use, the global antibiotic-free meat market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Modern Grocery Retailers Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Discount Stores Traditional Grocery Retailer Food and Drink Specialty Retailers Independent Grocery Retailers Online



Amount of Antibiotic Sold for Use in Food Producing Animals

Global Antibiotic-Free Meat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market are Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Smart Chicken, Applegate, Bell & Evans, DaBecca Natural Foods, Foster Farms, EVOL FOODS, Meyer Natural Angus LLC., White Oak Pastures, Springer Mountain Farms, Red Bird Farms among others.