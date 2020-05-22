Global Mobility as a Service Market Size Set to Generate Over $300 Billion Revenue by 2024

One of the key factors responsible for the popularity of the mobility as a service (MaaS) concept is the soaring number of government initiatives and policies aimed at encouraging the adoption of shared transport across the world. These measures are primarily adopted for reducing the pollution and traffic congestion caused due to the wide-scale utilization of personal vehicles. For instance, the mayor of London announced his plans of building parking spaces for shared mobility vehicles, in 2018, in order to reduce vehicle ownership amongst the people.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market generated revenue of $171.5 billion in 2018, and it is predicted to attain a value of $347.6 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2019–2024). There are multiple ways through which MaaS is offered — ride sharing, bike sharing, ride hailing, car rental, car sharing, and shuttle services. Amongst these, car rental services recorded the highest usage in 2018, mainly due to the wide-scale adoption of online booking systems for transportation and expanding travel and tourism industry across the world.

The biggest rage presently being witnessed in the mobility as a service market is the rising incorporation of electric vehicles in sharing fleets. Since the last few years, there has been a huge rise in the measures and initiatives taken by public and private companies for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in shared mobility services. For instance, Hyundai Motor Company announced its plans of launching car sharing services, consisting only of electric vehicles, in 2019.

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Ride Hailing

Carsharing

Car Rental

Shuttle Service

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Car

Bus

Market Segmentation by Commuting Pattern

Daily Commuting

Last-Mile Connectivity

Occasional Commuting

Others

Market Segmentation by End Use