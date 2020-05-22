High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2025

The Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market was valued at USD 26.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 196.38 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.02% from 2017 to 2025.

High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) refers to the use of High Performance Computing (HPC) to analyze large data sets for patterns and insights. Using HPDA it is possible to quickly examine large data sets and draw conclusions about the information they contain. HPDA reveals the value of in very large datasets, increases the availability of HPC infrastructure, and provides benefits such as â€“ error detection, graph modeling and visualization, streaming analytics, exploratory data analysis and architecture analysis.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising volume of data across various industries

1.2 Need of advanced analytical approaches to provide HPDA solutions

1.3 Ability of HPC systems to process data at higher rate

1.4 Adoption of open source framework for big data analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising investment costs

2.2 Stringent government rules and regulations

2.3 Complexity in programming due to high parallelism

Market Segmentation:

The Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market is segmented on the type, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Type:

1.1 Structured

1.2 Unstructured

1.3 Semi-structured

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Hardware

2.3 Services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-cloud

3.2 On-premises

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Transportation and Logistics

4.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

4.7 Media and Entertainment

4.8 Academia and Research

4.9 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. Cisco Systems

4. Juniper Networks

5. Red Hat, Inc.

6. Teradata

7. Dell, Inc

8. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Microsoft Corporation

11. ATOS SE

12. Intel Corporation

13. Cray, Inc.

14. SAS Institute

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

