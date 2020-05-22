Impact Of COVID-19 On Automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Market Size, Share 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Demands, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2026

This represents a cumulative revenue of $76.9 billion during 2017-2023 owing to a fast-growing adoption of automation systems for oil & gas production.

Highlighted with 40 tables and 69 figures, this 172-page report “Automation Solutions in Oil & Gas Industry: Global Market by System Type, Operation Stage and Geography 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide oil & gas automation solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global oil & gas automation solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of system type, operation stage and region.

Based on system type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Other Systems

On basis of operation stage, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Upstream Operation

• Midstream Operation

• Downstream Operation

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UK, Norway, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Nigeria, Algeria)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system type over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global oil & gas automation solution vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of automation solutions in oil & gas industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Structure 16

2.2 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.3 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges 23

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 30

3 Segmentation of Global Market by System Type 34

3.1 Market Overview by System Type 34

