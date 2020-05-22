Mammography Market Demands And Projected Market Growth Till 2022

Mammography is known as the process of using low-radiation X-rays to diagnose tumours in the human breast. Mammography equipment (mammogram) is fundamentally used as a diagnostic and screening tool. The main purpose of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer through the identification of microcalcifications (tiny specks of calcium deposits that can be scattered throughout the mammary gland). Mammography is believed to reduce mortality from breast cancer by early detection. Awareness of breast changes and physical examination by a physician are considered essential parts of regular breast care. Mammography has been recommended as a standard screening process for breast cancer worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Increasing cases of breast cancer is the primary driving factor for the mammography market. Along with this, advancements in breast imaging technologies, rapid growth in aging population, increasing awareness resulting in early breast cancer screening are also igniting the growth of the market. However, government regulations and expensive imaging systems are shackling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on Products:

3D mammograms

2D mammograms

Digital and Analog system

Film screens

Biopsy systems

Based on Applications:

Diagnosis

Screening

Regional/Geographical Analysis

The Americas is set to be the leading region for the mammography market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific and ROW are set to be the emerging regions. India is one of the most attractive economies in the emerging regions. Companies, such as Philips Healthcare and Hologic, execute breast cancer awareness programmes in association with leading hospitals and healthcare agencies in developed countries to target more patients.

Opportunities

The Global Mammography market is highly specked with the presence of large as well as small and medium vendors. The advancement in technology and product upgradation will cause an increasing competition among vendors. Due to the presence of a few big players, the market forces are very dynamic. These big players accounting for more than half of the revenue generated worldwide.

Key Players

Hologic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding Corp., Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Planmed Oy, Carestream Health Inc. and other predominate & niche players.

