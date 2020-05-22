Medical Tourism Market Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 202

Globalization and rising healthcare costs in developed countries has bolstered the growth of the medical tourism industry. Developing countries have enjoyed the lion’s share of the market value due to their low-cost healthcare services.Cosmetic surgery, cancer treatment, dental care, cosmetic surgery, fertility treatments, cardiovascular surgery and genetic disorder treatments are the most popular forms of this market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET DRIVERS

High treatment costs in developed countries. E.g.: U.S.A.

Lengthy waiting times.

Medical excellence of a country’s hospital in a certain disease.

International accreditation of certain hospitals.

MARKET RESTRAINTS

Infection outbreaks during or after travel.

Post-operative care quality can decrease.

Deep-vein thrombosis and diseases of the like from air travel.

Stringent documentation process, visa issues, limited coverage, etc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of the type of treatment, the market issegmented into cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, fertility treatment, dental treatment, orthopedic treatment, and some other generic treatments.

Cosmetic treatments hold the largest market share as cosmetic surgeries are not covered by insurance, with popular destinations being Argentina, Bolivia and some other South American countries.

Dental tourism has been a major contributor to the medical tourism industry. It is due to the fact that ‘developing countries’ are able to provide dental services at a much lower cost as compared to the developed countries. So much so, that Americans have started taking dental vacations’.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into Asia pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the Americas.

Among Asia pacific countries, India is well renowned for specialist cardiac surgeries, while Singapore is a sought-after medical tourism destination owing to the expertise in difficult surgical procedures. Thailand has been a popular destination for medical tourism and is the topmost cosmetic surgery hub worldwide.Medical tourists travel to Israel for a host of surgical procedures, including bone marrow transplants, heart surgery and catheterization, and car accident rehabilitation.

Finland (maternity services), France(cataract), Serbia(cosmetic) and Turkey (transplant surgery) are key contributors to medical tourism in Europe.

Some of the top key players in the medical tourism industry include

Asian Heart Institute (India)

Apollo Hospitals (India)

Gleneagles Hospital (Singapore)

Raffles Medical Group (Singapore)

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (India).

