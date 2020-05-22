Neonatal And Prenatal Devices Market is expected to grow owing to transcending cases of premature births, rising average age of mothers during pregnancy

Prenatal and neonatal devices are used to detect and cure ailments that arise in the prenatal stages and post-birth of infants. The devices that help diagnose problems for mothers and the fetus are the prenatal equipment category. The devices for the care of newborns or infants comprise of neonatal equipment category.

Market Dynamics

The global Prenatal and neonatal care market is expected to grow owing to transcending cases of premature births, rising average age of mothers during pregnancy and increasing awareness and demand for prenatal and neonatal care. Due to lower birth rates in developed countries than in developing nations, the market is to witness growth accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global prenatal and neonatal market is firstly classified into prenatal and fetal equipment, neonatal equipment and others. The prenatal and fetal equipment can be segmented into ultrasonography, fetal MRI, fetal Doppler’s and fetal monitors. Under the neonatal equipment category, equipment like infant incubators, infant warmers, phototherapy equipment, and respiration assistance equipment are included.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the global prenatal and neonatal market followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a higher growth in this market owing to high birth rates in many Asian countries, improving awareness amongst to-be parents about prenatal and neonatal care and their willingness to spend on maternal and infant healthcare.

Key Players

The key players identified in the market are:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

CareFusion Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc.

Cooper Surgical Inc., Covidien PLC

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic PLC

Siemens Healthcare GMBH

