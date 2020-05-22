Neurology Devices Market Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2022

Neurology devices are the equipment used to diagnose, monitor, prevent and cure the neurological ailments and conditions. Neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries and epilepsy can be catered through these devices.

A new phenomenon of wearable technology has opened new doors for the neurology device market. These assist in early detection of symptoms related to neurological problems through collection of data while they are been worn by the patient.

Market Dynamics

Higher global incidences of neurological disorders in the past decades are the driving forces behind the scope of this market. Development of new age technologies that aid stimulation techniques and complex algorithms further fuel this market. Moreover, the geriatric population of the world is rising and so the global neurology devices market shall also witness great scope. As most patients are opting for use of neurology devices over use of drugs due to no side effects and better effectiveness. However, poor reimbursement policies, tough taxation policies in U.S. and Europe are few factors that are holding back this market.

Market Segmentation

The global neurology devices market has been segmented into – Neurosurgical Products, Neuro-stimulation Devices, CSF Management, Interventional Neurology, Radiosurgery and Neurological Diagnostic Devices. The neuro-stimulator devices are segmented into Deep Brain Stimulator, Spinal Cord Stimulator, Gastric Electric Stimulator, Sacral Nerve Stimulator and Vagus Nerve Stimulator categories. The interventional neurology or the endovascular Medicare is a trending phenomenon that involve minimally invasive and image guided techniques to provide treatments for difficult and risky diseases of the brain, neck and spine.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the global neurology devices market due to presence of highly sophisticated healthcare services, government involvement in healthcare and favorable R&D expenditure into neuroscience. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a higher growth in this market owing to initiatives by the respective governments in healthcare.

Key Players

The key players identified in the market are:

Johnson and Johnson

Boston Scientific Corporation

Magstim Co Ltd

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

AMD Global Telemedicine

InTechnology

Intel Corporation

InTouch Health

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

