Ultrasound Device Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Applications, and Industry Strategies | P&S Intelligence

Heart diseases kill around 18 million people each year, says the World Health Organization (WHO). In case of the European Union (EU), specifically, more than half of all the deaths are caused by cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The prevalence of these and other chronic diseases is rising because of genetic factors, as well as poor lifestyle choices, such as excessive consumption of fatty food and alcohol and lack of exercise. The key to diagnosing all such diseases as well as tracking the effect of medication and other forms of treatment is medical imaging, such as ultrasound. Advancements in technology have led to the development of point-of-care ultrasound or PoCUS, which is essentially a portable form of the imaging equipment.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/eu-pocus-device-market/report-sample

PoCUS devices come in two variants: compact/handheld and trolley/cart-based, of which the latter type has been more widely procured. This is because they are important in healthcare settings for the diagnosis of various abnormalities. Additionally, being wheeled, they can be easily transported across the medical centers. In the coming years, with people becoming more aware about the benefits of portable imaging devices, the compact/handheld variants are expected to witness a fast increase in sales. Additionally, with the rising healthcare expenditure, patients are trying to avoid visiting hospitals as much as possible, which is pushing the uptake of portable PoCUS equipment.

Therefore, as the number of the elderly increases, thereby resulting in the rising incidence of various diseases, the usage of PoCUS devices would also grow in the EU.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook