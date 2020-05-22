Urinary Tract Infection therapeutics Market Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2022

A urinary tract infection (UTI) is considered as one of the most common types of infection and is caused by microbes such as bacteria overcoming the body’s defenses in the urinary tract. The urinary tract can be divided into the upper urinary tract consisting of kidneys and the ureters and the lower urinary tract that consists of the bladder and the urethra. The common symptoms include a frequent and strong urge to urinate along with a painful and burning sensation when urinating, strong odour of the urine and cloudy or blood-tinged urine.

Market Dynamics

UTI result in around 8.1 million visits to a doctor every year. This high prevalence rate is a strong cause for R&D in the field and hence the market has great potential. The market is further set to increase with the sudden rise in the prevalence rate and the diagnosis of the disease. This has set to motion the opportunities for key players to implement their resources towards research and development of a combination therapy. This will surely increase the market size during the forecasting period. With the launch of new drugs for multiple indications under UTIs and label expansion for already existing drugs, the market is set to boost further.

Market Segmentation

The market for UTIcan be segmented based on their type, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of types of drugs, the market has been categorized into quinolones, penicillin & combinations, cephalosporin, azoles & amphotericin B, sulphonamides, aminoglycoside-antibodies, nitrofurans, and tetracycline. Further on the basis of distribution channel, the urinary tract infection therapeutics market has been segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacies and the retail pharmacies segments hold the major share of the market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global urinary tract infection therapeutics market has been segmented in terms of region as follows- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of the global urinary tract infection therapeutics market due to high health care awareness, high diagnostic rate, and high prevalence of disease such as diabetes in the region. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the market due to rising research and development. However, Asian countries are expected to be the fastest growing markets due to increasing personal care and hygiene, growing awareness, rising rate of diagnostics, gradual adoption of improved technologies, emerging healthcare infrastructures, and increased disposable income. Another factor which will uplift the demand for urinary tract infection therapeutics is increasing geriatric population as the population is at high risk of the infection.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the urinary tract infection therapeutics market include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, and CiplaLtd.

