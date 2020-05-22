Water Pressure Regulators Market || New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2016 – 2026

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Global Water Pressure Regulators Market: Overview

Water pressure regulators are the pressure control valves used to manipulate the flow rate of water by regulating the inlet and outlet pressure of the flow of water. Water pressure regulators finds its applications in household, commercial as well as in various process industries which includes chemical, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages among others. Water pressure regulators helps in reducing the loss of excessive water due to the over pressurization along with reducing the cost of utility and prevents water hammering in the supply pipelines and fixtures, thus prolonging the life of pipes and reducing the maintenance cost. Moreover, water being an essential compound in day-to-day life and the increasing awareness among the people to preserve water and to address the water scarcity problems across the globe is expected to propel the market for water pressure regulators globally.

Global Water Pressure Regulators Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global water pressure regulators market is primarily driven by the demand for water pressure regulators in household, commercial and industrial applications, as the water pressure regulators are used to maintain the pressure in household systems to that in process equipment’s in the industries. With the infrastructure developments and rapid industrialization the demand for water pressure regulators is expected to increase, which in turn will propel the market for water pressure regulators globally. Moreover, the rising awareness among the people for preserving and preventing wastage of water and measures to reduce the cost of utility such as wastewater treatment cost and maintenance cost can be attributed to the growth of water pressure regulators market globally.

Global Water Pressure Regulators Market: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global water pressure regulators market can be segmented into:

Single Stage Regulators

Multi Stage Regulators

Based on MOC (Material of Construction), the global water pressure regulators market can be segmented into:

Stainless Steel

Brass

Bronze

Cast Iron

Based on application, the global water pressure regulators market can be segmented into:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Global Water Pressure Regulators Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global water pressure regulators market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, the APEJ and Latin America market for water pressure regulators is expected to be the most attractive regions for the water pressure regulators market due to the rapid industrialization in the regions. The Middle East & Africa market for the water pressure regulators is expected to hold the third place in terms of growth rate i.e., behind APEJ and Latin America market for water pressure regulators. The growth in construction sector in the Middle East region is expected to boost the market for water pressure regulators market in the region. Overall, the water pressure regulator market is expected to register a moderate single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Water Pressure Regulators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global water pressure regulators market are W.W. Grainger, Inc., Watts Water Technologies, CONBRACO INDUSTRIES, Harwich Port Heating & Cooling, Vallecitos Water District and Elite Line among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.