Worldwide Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Forecast, 2017–2025: The COVID-19 Data Bump and the Future of Data Growth

The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market was valued at USD 16.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.33 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2017 to 2025.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a binary III/V direct bandgap semiconductor commonly used in light-emitting diodes. GaN has the potential to reduce energy loss of the power devices; it possesses high breakdown voltage and low conduction resistance characteristics that enable high-speed switching and miniaturization. GaN semiconductor devices possesses low resistance giving lower conductance losses, faster device yielding less switching losses, less capacitance, less power needed to drive the current, and is cost efficient.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059683

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing use of GaN in 5G infrastructure

1.2 Application in electric and hybrid electric vehicle

1.3 Rising adoption of GaN in RF-power electronics

1.4 Increasing adoption of GaN RF semiconductors in various industries

1.5 Rising GaN power semiconductor revenue due to consumer electronics and automotive market

View Source Of Related Reports:

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market

5G Infrastructure Market

Critical Communication Market

Power Tools Market

SCR Power Controller Market

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market

Security Analytics Market

Streaming Analytics Market

Content Analytics Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High material and fabrication cost

2.2 Design complexities for better efficiency

2.3 Availability of SiC in high-voltage semiconductor applications

Market Segmentation:

The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is segmented on the device type, wafer size, application, vertical, and region.

1. Device Type:

1.1 Power Semiconductor

1.2 RF Semiconductor

1.3 Opto Semiconductor

2. By Wafer Size:

2.1 2 Inch

2.2 4 Inch

2.3 6-Inch and Above

3. By Application:

3.1 Radio Frequency

3.2 Power Drivers, Lighting and Laser

3.3 Supply and Inverter

3.4 Others

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Military, Defense, and Aerospace

4.2 Automotive

4.3 Consumer and Enterprise

4.4 Medical

4.5 Industrial

4.6 Telecommunication

4.7 Renewable

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Qorvo

2. Infineon

3. Samsung

4. Mitsubishi Electric

5. Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

6. Cree

7. Microsemi

8. Analog Devices

9. Macom

10. Panasonic

11. Sumitomo Electric

12. Texas Instruments

13. GaN Systems

14. Nichia

15. Northrop Grumman Corporation

16. Dialog Semiconductor

17. Epistar

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059683

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609