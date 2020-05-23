Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

This is due to the rising medical tourism, awareness about the safe use and advantages of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices, geriatric population, and inclination toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. These devices are utilized for performing various virtually painless, fast, and non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic treatments by making use of different energy-based technologies.

When application is taken into consideration, the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is categorized into fine lines & wrinkle reduction, oxygenation, skin tightening, and scar treatment. Among these, the largest share of the market was held by the category of skin tightening during the historical period (2014–2018). This was because of the increasing geriatric population, as aging results in the reduction of collagen in the skin, and anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices can be useful for treating the sagginess of the skin.

The surging inclination toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments is also contributing significantly to the growth of the anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market. A report published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons stated that about 14 million minimally invasive cosmetic treatments were performed in the U.S. in 2014, witnessing a rise of 154% from 2000. Moreover, surgical procedures can result in side-effects and have a high cost. Ascribed to this, the demand for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices has been on the rise.

Thus, the market is growing due to the growing popularity of home-based aesthetic devices, rising medical tourism, and increasing inclination toward minimally invasive aesthetic treatments.

