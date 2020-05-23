Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report by 2030
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Two-Wheeler Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The industry has been witnessing a major technical shift since the last few years. Two-wheeler logistics is an on-demand logistics service connecting businesses and customers, to deliver goods via a two-wheeler mode of transport. The increasing customer preference for seamless and quick delivery of goods and services is driving two-wheeler logistics market. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding more-convenient logistics options, coupled with the rapid digitization in the industry, is contributing in the massive growth of the global market in coming years.
Geographically, the two-wheeler logistics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among these, APAC is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of two of the most populated countries — China and India — which are home to a vast consumer base for retail firms, thereby resulting in high two-wheeler logistics services demand.
The global two-wheeler logistics market is highly fragmented in nature, with numerous start-up companies operating at the global, regional, country, and even city levels. Some of the prominent players in the market are Stuart Delivery Ltd. (Stuart), Shippify Inc. (Shippify), Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd. (Bringg), Doorman Services Ltd. (Doorman), Deliv Inc. (Deliv), Glaufraf 23 (Glovo), Mara Labs Inc. (Locus), Roofoods Ltd. (Deliveroo), Postmates Inc. (Postmates), and Maplebear Inc. (Instacart).
Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Segmentation
By Vehicle Type
- Bike
- Moped
- Scooter
- Motorcycle
By Propulsion Type
- Electric
- Conventional-Fuel-Based
By Service
- Food Delivery
- Grocery Delivery
- E-Commerce Delivery
- Parcel Delivery
- Others
By End Use
- Business-to-Business (B2B)
- Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the Two-Wheeler Logistics Market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
