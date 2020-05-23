Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Two-Wheeler Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The industry has been witnessing a major technical shift since the last few years. Two-wheeler logistics is an on-demand logistics service connecting businesses and customers, to deliver goods via a two-wheeler mode of transport. The increasing customer preference for seamless and quick delivery of goods and services is driving two-wheeler logistics market. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness regarding more-convenient logistics options, coupled with the rapid digitization in the industry, is contributing in the massive growth of the global market in coming years.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/two-wheeler-logistics-market/report-sample

Geographically, the two-wheeler logistics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among these, APAC is predicted to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of two of the most populated countries — China and India — which are home to a vast consumer base for retail firms, thereby resulting in high two-wheeler logistics services demand.

The global two-wheeler logistics market is highly fragmented in nature, with numerous start-up companies operating at the global, regional, country, and even city levels. Some of the prominent players in the market are Stuart Delivery Ltd. (Stuart), Shippify Inc. (Shippify), Bringg Delivery Technologies Ltd. (Bringg), Doorman Services Ltd. (Doorman), Deliv Inc. (Deliv), Glaufraf 23 (Glovo), Mara Labs Inc. (Locus), Roofoods Ltd. (Deliveroo), Postmates Inc. (Postmates), and Maplebear Inc. (Instacart).

Two-Wheeler Logistics Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Bike

Moped

Scooter

Motorcycle

By Propulsion Type

Electric

Conventional-Fuel-Based

By Service

Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

E-Commerce Delivery

Parcel Delivery

Others

By End Use

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=two-wheeler-logistics-market

This study covers