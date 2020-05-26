Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Hierarchy of Needs, Moving from Pandemic Risk Management to Organizational Agility

The Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market was valued at USD 20.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 63.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.52% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile and wireless backhaul technology uses wireless communication system to get the data from an end-user to a node in a network as the internet or the proprietary network of a large business, government agency or academic institution. The mobile and wireless backhaul helps to enhance the customer experience by distributing and managing huge data traffic on the network.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising accessibility of smart phones

1.2 Technology Advancement

1.3 Huge growth in mobile data traffic

1.4 5G Wireless Backhaul

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Denial of Moving from Traditional to Next-Generation Backhaul

2.2 Spectrum Crunch in Wireless Backhaul

2.3 Examination before Deployments

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is segmented on the basis of service, equipment, and region.

1. By Service:

1.1 Professional services

1.2 Network Services

1.3 System Integration Services

2. By Equipment:

2.1 Test and Measurement Equipment

2.2 Millimeter Equipment

2.3 Microwave equipment

2.4 Sub-6 GHz Equipment

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ZTE Corporation

2. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

3. Tellabs, Inc.

4. Broadcom Corporation

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

7. Alcatel-Lucent

8. Fujitsu

9. Ericsson

10. Nokia Networks

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

