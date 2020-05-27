Chip-less RFID Market 2019 Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis 2025 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Chip-less RFID Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2020-2025.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Chip-less RFID Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020-2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Chip-less RFID Market over the period 2020-2025.

“THE FINAL REPORT WILL COVER THE IMPACT ANALYSIS OF COVID-19 ON THIS INDUSTRY.”

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Chip-less RFID by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

*SAW

*TFTC

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

*Alien Technology Corporation

*Confidex Company LTD

*IMPINJ INCORPORATION

*Honeywell(INTERMEC INC)

*Thinfilm

*Toppan Forms CO. LTD

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

*Retail

*Transport & logistics

*Aviation

*Healthcare

*Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

*North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

*Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

*Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The research report provides comprehensive information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities, technologies, and the changing structure of the market. The report incorporates market details that are divided relying on manufacturing region, driving organizations, and item type. The market is segregated into the product, end-use sector, and region. Moreover, key companies are analyzed based on their financial outlooks, their research and development statuses, as well as their expansion strategies for the coming years, have been highlighted in the report. Depending on the segmentation, the research document reveals the product development, profit, cost, market value, and development ratio of each type.

Why Buy This Report?

* To gain insightful analyses of the market shares and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

* Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

* To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

* Learn about the market trends strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

* To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

* Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Chip-less RFID Industry

Figure Chip-less RFID Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Chip-less RFID

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Chip-less RFID

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Chip-less RFID

Table Global Chip-less RFID Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Chip-less RFID Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 SAW

Table Major Company List of SAW

3.1.2 TFTC

Table Major Company List of TFTC

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Chip-less RFID Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Chip-less RFID Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Chip-less RFID Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Chip-less RFID Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Chip-less RFID Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Chip-less RFID Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Alien Technology Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Alien Technology Corporation Profile

Table Alien Technology Corporation Overview List

4.1.2 Alien Technology Corporation Products & Services

4.1.3 Alien Technology Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alien Technology Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Confidex Company LTD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Confidex Company LTD Profile

Table Confidex Company LTD Overview List

4.2.2 Confidex Company LTD Products & Services

4.2.3 Confidex Company LTD Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Confidex Company LTD (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Profile

Table IMPINJ INCORPORATION Overview List

4.3.2 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Products & Services

4.3.3 IMPINJ INCORPORATION Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of IMPINJ INCORPORATION (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Profile

Table Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Overview List

4.4.2 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Products & Services

4.4.3 Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Honeywell(INTERMEC INC) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Thinfilm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.

