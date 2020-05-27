Global Infant Cereals Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through 2025

Market Introduction:

Infant cereals, as the name suggests, are the cereals which are being served to small babies or infants as their first food product. Generally, it includes wheat, rice cereal, oatmeal, barley cereal or cereals prepared in the household sector, and others, in its catalog. Few of the brands provides different types of infant cereals for infants belonging to different age groups. The manufacturers produce new variations of the products such as partially hydrolyzed infant cereals which are sweet in taste. The manufacturers of infant cereals aim to produce each and every variant or the type, of the infant cereal to possess any of the nutrients required to enable the adequate growth of the infant who consumes it. In order to provide the taste of the product, there are different flavors for different products being available such as oatmeal with bananas and peaches, mixed grains are available with blueberries, and others.

Market Drivers and Trends:

There are studies being conducted in order to innovate new varieties of infant cereals and to expand the product portfolio of the infant cereal market. In the current era, maximum parents move towards choosing infant cereals as the first food for their infants, due to the nutrients, and vitamins being offered by the cereals. The infant cereals are relatively cheap and are gradually gaining popularity in the society. For maximum infants, the infant cereals are totally non-allergic and if, in case the infants are having allergy with any of the cereals then parents are given different options to choose as there is availability of products based on single cereals which are rich in a particular type of nutrient and also multi-grain cereals based products which are rich in numerous types of nutrients. All the mentioned factors are increasing the growth of the global infant cereals market.

Market Segmentation:

The infant cereals market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, and nature. On the basis of product type, the infant cereals market is segmented into rice-based infant cereals, wheat-based infant cereals, oatmeal, barley-based infant cereals, and others. Each of these segments is offered with a combination of different elements giving rise to the new product for the consumers. On the basis of packaging, the infant cereals market is segmented into cans, jars, carton packages, pouches, and others. There are various modes of packaging being chosen depending on the product which is to be packed. On the basis of the distribution channel, the infant cereals market is segmented into store-based retailing and online retailing. Store-based retailing can be further classified into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into a convenience store, mom and pop stores, discount stores, and hypermarkets or supermarkets. The traditional grocery retailers can be further sub-segmented into food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries, and others. On the basis of nature, the infant cereals market can be segmented as organic infant cereals and conventional infant cereals. The organic infant cereals are being adopted by consumers who aim to provide purely natural cereals to their infants.

Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of infant cereals is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Being a highly populated region with a high infant density, APAC is the region with a high consumption of infant cereals. North America is the region having a high consumption of organic infant cereals as it’s the region with world’s highest economy and the consumers of the North America are highly concerned about the health due to rise in health consciousness.

Market Key Players:

The key player in the infant cereals market only includes Earth’s Best, Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., Nestlé, Nutidar, Kendal Nutricare Limited, DANA Dairy, H. J. Heinz Company. Among these manufacturers, Nestlé is the leading producer which produces its infant cereals with its well-known brands including Ceralac, Nestum, Lactogen, and Nan Pro.