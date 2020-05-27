Portable Staircase Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future 2019 – 2029

]

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Portable Staircase: Introduction

A Portable staircase gives access to an individual to reach a certain height by creating a bridge. Typically portable staircase is used in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Portable staircase comes handy in confined spaces, places where ceiling height is low, and it’s a cost effective solution. A Portable staircase could either be single entry type or multiple entry type. They are usually made of metal, wood, glass, or their composite.

Portable Staircase: Market Dynamics

Growing population and the increasing prosperity of the emerging markets is expected to impel infrastructure spending towards all the sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial. The construction industry is a horizontal industry that serves all the industry verticals as value creation or addition always occurs within an infrastructure.

For instance, over one-third of the global construction market is held by the residential sector and about twenty percent is held by the commercial and institutional buildings. Thus this rapidly spending commercial and residential sector is anticipated to drive the market of global portable staircase over the forecast period as they are frequently utilized for fixing, adjusting, or fitting electric works, lights, pipes or other things in a low ceiling room or confined space where conventional stairs can’t be used or built.

Further, the growing interest of people to change the aesthetic of their house on their own is stipulated to increase the adoption rate of adoption rate of portable staircase for renovation activities, particularly in residential sector. Also, in the commercial sector, the expanding number of retail stores and supermarkets, is anticipated to boost the global portable staircase market in coming years.

Furthermore, amongst all the material type of portable staircase, metal portable staircase are estimated to account for a significant share in the global portable staircase market as they are lightweight, easily portable, and a better and cost effective alternative to the conventional stairs.

Portable Staircase: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global portable staircase market can be segmented into the following,

Single Entry Portable Staircase

Multiple Entries Portable Staircase

On the basis of material, the global portable staircase market can be segmented into the following,

Metal

Wood

Glass & Composite

On the basis of end use, the global portable staircase market can be segmented into the following,

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Portable Staircase: Regional Market Outlook

Amongst all the regions, the Americas and Europe population are inclined towards doing household related light fixing, electric wiring fitting and wiring, and similar activities on their own. This trend of DIY (Do-it-Yourself) activities and repair & handyman related activities is expected to drive the demand for portable staircases market over the forecast period in the Americas and Europe.

The growing urbanization in emerging countries such as Indonesia, Nigeria, India, and China, are expanding their infrastructure spending for IT centers & institutional building, and residential sector.

This, in turn, is stipulated fuel the volume sales of portable staircase market over the projected period. By the end of the forecast period, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific will account for over half of the global infrastructure spending, which implies that the region will create significant opportunities for the portable staircase market during the forecast period. In contrast, due to this expanding share of the Asia Pacific, Europe’ s share in the global portable staircase market might shrink to some extent.

Portable Staircase: Market Key Players

The global portable staircase market is estimated to be significantly fragmented owing to the huge presence of local manufacturers. Some of the major participants operating in the global portable staircase market include the following players: