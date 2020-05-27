Report explores the Electric Pruning Shears Market research likely to emerge over a period of 2019 – 2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

Introduction

The growing gardening activities demand more than just conventional spade, trowel and pruners. Electric pruning shears are motorized pruners. The electric pruning shears are handheld tools that require lesser amount of strength while cutting vines and small plants. Widely enhancing the overall productivity, the electric pruning shears are highly demanded across geographies.

Electric Pruning Shears Market: Dynamics

The increasing time spent by consumers on leisure and recreational activities has brought gardening activities in the limelight. Coupled with the rising disposable income, the consumers are now focusing on the technologically advanced gardening tools. This rising demand, in turn, has led to mass production of electric pruning shears and thereby brought down the production costs, further propelling the electric pruning shears market. The increasing inclination towards DIY (Do – It – Yourself) activities has resulted in a substantial rise in the demand for electric pruning shears owing to its ease of operation. Marketed individually and in kit packs (including battery, pruner, charger and bag), electric pruning shears can also complimented with a variety of accessories to provide easy accessibility of the product.

Technologically lagging countries such as countries mainly in Asia are noted to still employ conventional tools in the gardening activities. This acts as a barrier in the growth of electric pruning shears market. However, the impact is anticipated to be nullified up to a certain level owing to the penetration and rising prominence of electric pruning shears in such economies.

Several electric pruning shears seen in the market are noted to be right- or left – handed. However, electric pruning shears operable with both hands are also available in the market. Offering ergonomic and light weight electric pruning shears are observed to be the trend in the electric pruning shears market.

Electric Pruning Shears Market: Segmentation

The global electric pruning shears market can be segmented on the basis of product type, mode of operation and application.

On the basis of product type, the electric pruning shears market can be segmented into:

Wired Electric Pruning Shears

Wireless / Battery Operated Electric Pruning Shears

On the basis of mode of operation, the electric pruning shears market can be segmented into:

Manual Electric Pruning Shears

Automatic Electric Pruning Shears

On the basis of end use, the electric pruning shears market can be segmented into:

DIY (Do – It – Yourself)

Residential

Commercial & Institutional

Electric Pruning Shears Market: Regional Outlook

The manufacturing of electric pruning shears is noted to be concentrated in the countries of Europe. While the consumption trend is global, Europe electric pruning shears market is anticipated to account for a larger proportion. The consumers in these countries are reported to spend the highest time on leisure and recreational activities and hence, a rise in the gardening activities is also noted in the region, driving the electric pruning shears market. Following Europe, the North America electric pruning shears is expected to register a sizeable consumption of electric pruning shears. Increased disposable income and better technological adoption in The US and Canada can be attributed to the growth in the electric pruning shears market in this region. While gardening activities in regions such as Latin America, East Asia and South Asia are mostly confined to using conventional tools, the growth in the electric pruning shears market in such regions is higher than the global average. This is due to the rising awareness around advanced tools and growing inclination towards DIY activities pertaining to gardening and other activities. The growth in the construction sector in Middle East & Africa also contributes to the growth of electric pruning shears market in the region.

Some of the market participants in the global electric pruning shears market identified across the value chain include

The Electric Pruning Shears research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Electric Pruning Shears market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Electric Pruning Shears research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, scaffold type, position, number of points and number of tiers.