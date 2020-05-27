Spray Monitors Market to Witness Widespread Expansion during 2019 – 2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Primary goal in the application of agricultural pesticides is to get the proper distribution of chemicals throughout the crop foilage, various types of sprayers are available for the greenhouse application of pesticides. Thus for monitoring flow rates when applying or spraying liquid fertilizers, spray monitors are utilized.

Spray monitors is primarily a gauge that is utilized to visually monitor the proper flow rate of liquid fertilizer and herbicide applications. Spray monitors are produced with chemical resistant polypropylene adapters along with the clear PVC body with an additive for UV protection. Spray monitors possess various functions which include reliable design, easy to use and install, detection of leaks in connections and hoses, detection of damaged tip, increase in the yield by proper application, etc. Spray monitors are mainly available in two different types across the market which include nozzle monitors and system monitors.

Global Spray Monitors Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Spray Monitors market can be segmented into spray type, type, product type and application

On the basis of spray type, the global spray monitors market can be segmented into,

Single body

Multiple bodies

On the basis of type, the global spray monitors market can be segmented into,

Nozzle Monitors

System Monitors

On the basis of product type, the global spray monitors market can be segmented into,

Manifold Spray Monitors

Squeeze Pump Spray Monitors

Modular Spray Monitors

On the basis of application, the global spray monitors market can be segmented into,

Liquid Fertilizers

Herbicide

Pesticides

Global Spray Monitors Market: Dynamics

Spray monitors assist the farmers to properly visualize and monitor the flow rate of the liquid applications. Further, continuous growth in the production of liquid fertilizers & herbicide and increasing technological advancement across the agricultural sector are expected to push the demand for spray monitors and in turn will escalate the growth of global spray monitors market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations pertaining to the utilization liquid fertilizers and spray monitors across various geographies are anticipated to impact the growth of global spray monitors market over the near future.

Development of low cost and customer specific spray monitors are found to be one of the key trends in the global spray monitors market

Global Spray Monitors Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global spray monitors market is expected to be led by Asia-Pacific region and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast years, owing to the rising demand from the agricultural sector across developing countries such as India and China. Asia-Pacific in the global spray monitors market is expected to be followed by Europe region over the forecast years.

Europe in the global spray monitors market is expected to witness moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Europe is expected to be followed by North America region in the global spray monitors market over the forecast years. Latin America region is anticipated to be followed by North America in the global spray monitors market throughout the forecast years. Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a very small share in the market however sales of spray monitors is expected to grow at significant pace over the near future.

Global Spray Monitors Market: Market Participants

Global Spray Monitors Market: Market Participants